Gulley charged with intent to murder – $750K bond

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Shaun Michael Gulley, 32, of Farwell is lodged in the Clare County Jail on charges of stabbing another Clare man during an assault.

Clare City Police officers were called to a home on West State Street Sunday evening on a call about an assault there.

When officers arrived at the home they found a 34-year-old Clare man who had been stabbed “during an altercation.” He was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare and from there transferred to MMMC – Midland for further treatment of “non-life-threatening” injuries.

A release from Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said, “His current condition is unknown.”

Because he was acquainted with the suspect, the victim was able to identify his assailant and tell police where he was staying. He also gave officers a vehicle description.

Officers went to a residence near Webber Street in Farwell where Gulley was reportedly staying, but found that he had fled on foot, Gregory said. The City’s K9 team tracked Gulley about a quarter mile to where he was hiding in a camper and arrested him.

Gulley was arraigned in 80th District Court Tuesday morning and charged with Assault with intent to commit murder. His bond was set at $750,000/ten percent.

Clare Police were assisted at the scene by the Clare County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police troopers and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service.