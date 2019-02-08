Gun used to shoot cop may have come from Clare County

February 8, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The gun allegedly used by Joshua Joseph Letts, 26 of Vassar and formerly of Clare, to shoot Saginaw Officer Jeff Koenig during a traffic stop in Shiawassee County may have come from a vehicle stolen from Clare County, law enforcement officials said in a Tuesday press conference.

Koenig was hit by a gunshot around 2 a.m. January 22nd as he was walking up to Rosebush’s stopped vehicle. Rosebush then fled the scene.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections information, Rosebush has a history of violence against police officers. It was reported that he had recently been jailed in the thumb area.

It has been alleged that Rosebush started his crime spree on January 3rd when he removed his Michigan Department of Corrections tether. He is also suspected of stealing a vehicle that morning and breaking into vehicles in Vassar.

Koenig, a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, was taken to the hospital in critical condition from a gunshot to the jaw and shoulder. He was upgraded to a stabilized but still critical condition later in the day. He was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for treatment and possible surgery there.

He has since been upgraded to a “stable condition,” and is recovering.

The search for Koenig led to an “Outside Threat Alert,” locking down both Clare and Farwell Schools for several hours. Local officials instituted the lockdown because Rosebush is a former student of both schools.

Rosebush was apprehended after being shot by Detective Lt. Scott Shenk when he was stopped on I-69 in Shiawassee County and threatened the officer with a gun. Shenk was cleared of any wrongdoing and will return to work.

MT Pleasant State Police Detective Sgt. Chris Siegert said at the press conference it is believed that Rosebush had stolen a vehicle from Farwell weeks before Koenig was shot. A gun was believed to have been in the vehicle but was not in it when it was recovered in Flint where another vehicle was reported stolen.

A fundraiser to help Officer Koenig has raised more than $150,000 and with other fundraisers held almost $200,000 of a $250,000 goal on Facebook has been raised. More fundraiser are planned for the officer and he has received widespread community support.