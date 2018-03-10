Gupta looking forward to additional funds to improve roads

March 10, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Deepak Gupta. Engineer Manager of the Clare County Road Commission, has had a unique winter.

“Since this last emergency storm event, we have been busy repairing washouts and some culvert replacements,” he said. “We have flushed many frozen and plugged culverts to keep the water moving. Our road commission foremen and field crews have been doing a great job in working nights and weekends and under adverse conditions to keep roadways open and safe.

“This winter we have experienced colder temperatures but less snowfall. At this point, we have used 3,700 tons of salt on the MDOT highways and county roads. We still have 46 percent of our county salt left in our storage facility. We have increased salt usage and winter operations over the last few years to help insure safety of the traveling public.”

Gupta noted that recently, Representative Jason Wentworth voted in favor of House Bill 4321.

“This bill will provide an additional $400,000 for road construction,” Gupta said. “We stand design ready to use those funds for our upcoming construction season. These dollars are severely needed to maintain and improve the road system. Additionally, we are working closely with the townships in finalizing the 2018 township construction program. This partnership is key in serving the road needs of the Clare County residents.”