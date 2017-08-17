Gypsy Moth egg mass survey set to start

Workers from the Clare County Gypsy Moth Suppression Program began their annual count of egg masses on Monday, August 28, 2016. We would like to notify all landowners to be aware that the survey has started. Landowners may be approached by a worker to access their property to check for gypsy moth egg masses or receive notice that their property has been checked.

Renee Davis, the Gypsy Moth Coordinator, advises landowners not to remove egg masses from their property until next April. Egg masses must be counted while still in place to qualify property for spraying in the following May or June. Gypsy moth egg masses are fuzzy, tan colored clusters which are laid around the middle to end of August on any convenient surface. Surfaces may include: bark of trees, buildings, the underside of cars and trailers, picnic tables, bird houses, rocks, etc. The egg mass’s average the size of a nickel and be as large as a quarter or larger. These masses are generally tear drop shaped and each cluster contains approximately 50 to 1,000 eggs. The gypsy moths are dormant in the egg stage and does not cause damage until the following May.

The gypsy moth crew has been instructed to get in, check the area and move on. If you object to the staff being on your property without prior permission please write a letter to the department at: 225 West Main Street, PO Box 356, Harrison, MI 48625 or contact the office at 989-539-6401. Please be advised that it would be impossible to check the entire county in a timely manner if personnel had to obtain prior permission for every piece of property.

Clare County’s suppression program is funded by a previous millage collection that has a fund balance. The tax money that has been collected for gypsy moth suppression cannot be used for anything else.

For free information about gypsy moth, including color illustrations of various life stages and what to do in woodlots or around the home, contact the Clare Conservation Office & Clare County Suppression Program at Phone 539-6401, fax: 539-2182, or e-mail: Renee.Davis@macd.org, or stop by the office in the basement of the Clare County Courthouse 225 West Main Street, Harrison. The Clare Conservation District welcomes any landowner that is interested in conserving the their land for the future to stop in.