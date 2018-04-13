Hammond charged with attempted murder

April 13, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Jessie Hammond, 30, of Lake, is behind bars on charges of Assault With Intent to Murder, two weapons charges, Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and

discharging a firearm in or at a building.

Clare County deputies and Michigan State Police Troopers responded to the report of an assault involving a gun April 8th in the 9000 block of West Monroe in Freeman Township.

Deputies on the scene learned that Hammond has reportedly had a disagreement with a family member over car keys and threatened her with a handgun.

Reportedly fired two shots inside the home, one of them at the family member after he had threatened to kill her. The victim, another adult and two children were in the home at the time, but were able to get away without injuries, a release from Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said.

Hammond was arrested and lodged at the Clare County Jail.

He was arraigned by Magistrate Steven Worpell in 80th District Court April 9 on felony charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office including:

Assault With Intent to murder; two counts of Weapons – Felony Firearms; Assault With a Dangerous Weapon; and Weapons-Firearms-Discharge in or at a Building.

Hammond’s bond was set at $300,000/ten percent. He remains lodged in the jail.