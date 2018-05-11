Hammond named to Advisory Board

May 11, 2018
Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) has named Dr. Christine Hammond, president of Mid Michigan Community College, to its Presidential Advisory Board.
She joins 43 other college presidents from across the nation on the board and will provide input into the organization’s strategic plan, priorities, and direction.
Advisory Board members advocate for Phi Theta Kappa, its members, and its mission; serve as liaisons between PTK headquarters and the college leaders in their states; and advise the Society’s CEO and other senior leaders.
Hammond became the president of Mid Michigan Community College in 2014. Prior to that, she served as chief academic officer for North Central Michigan College.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Thiel College, a master’s in college student personnel from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Michigan State University.
