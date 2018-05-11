Hammond named to Advisory Board

Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) has named Dr. Christine Hammond, president of Mid Michigan Community College, to its Presidential Advisory Board.

She joins 43 other college presidents from across the nation on the board and will provide input into the organization’s strategic plan, priorities, and direction.

Advisory Board members advocate for Phi Theta Kappa, its members, and its mission; serve as liaisons between PTK headquarters and the college leaders in their states; and advise the Society’s CEO and other senior leaders.

Hammond became the president of Mid Michigan Community College in 2014. Prior to that, she served as chief academic officer for North Central Michigan College.



Hammond began her career in residence life and student affairs, serving as an assistant dean of students at Thiel College in Pennsylvania and associate dean of students at Lawrence University in Wisconsin. She later led the Office of Faculty Development at Thomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University and then served as executive director for administrative affairs at the Michigan State University College of Law. Hammond spent three years as senior project coordinator for Michigan State University’s Dubai initiative in the United Arab Emirates.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Thiel College, a master’s in college student personnel from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Michigan State University.