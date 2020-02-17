Amidst Cries of Clare County Road Commission Unfairness, Grant Twp. Approves Road Plan

February 17, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

After some discussion on what was called “unfair” projects by the Clare County Road Commission last year, the Grant Township Board approved a preliminary road plan for the coming construction season.



Grant Treasurer Tammy Shea said she agreed with the list Supervisor Dan Dysinger presented but had problems with the proposed funding for a project on Adams Road, which divides Grant and Hatton townships.



She said the project listed a “proposed three-way funding” for the $115,000 renovations to Adams with the cost to be shared between Hatton Township, Grant Township and the CCRC.



Dysinger agreed with her complaint. He said, “The CCRC [last year] did a major rebuild and re-gravel on Cornwell from Browns Road north to the river (about ¾ mile of a township border road between Hatton and Arthur Townships) with neither township contributing to the project. “What we question,” he said, “is the CCRC treating Adams Road similarly for the funding of that improvement.”



Shea said, “This is a bit of a burr in my side because they are not treating us like other townships. This has been going on for years. It’s unfair to our township.”



Dysinger said, “If the CCRC can do this one place then Grant Township should be treated equally, at least for one mile.” He said he had brought the matter up to the CCRC.



“Despite this issue, the Grant board is committed to seeing the projects on the list completed this year, including Adams, if the CCRC approves,” he added.



The 2020 road plan Dysinger presented at the meeting included $509,333 in road improvements including shared costs from the CCRC. The township millage would cover $118,000; the Township General Fund would cover $261,333; and the CCRC match would add a $40,000 2019 carryover from a one-mile Dover Road project; $40,000 for 2020 surfaced roadways; and a $50,000 CCRC match for Willow Road.



Seven projects are on the tentative list. They are:



Dover Road, one mile between Grant and Old 27 – 1.5-inch HMA (asphalt) $90,000;



Rock Road 1 mile of chip seal between Grant and Bass Lake – $37,000;



Grant Road 1 mile of HMA between Beaverton and Dover – $90,000;



Maple Road 2.25 miles of crack seal and chip seal between Harrison and Clare – $90,000;



Willow Road .55 miles of ditching, culverts and re-gravel between Beaver and the dead end – $100,000;



Elm Road 1 mile of crack seal and re-chip and seal between Grant and Bass Lake Avenue – $37,000; and



Adams Road, 2 miles of ditching, culverts, and regravel between Old 27 and Cornwell Avenue with the proposed three-way funding between Grant Hatton and the CCRC – $38,333.



The 2020 projects also include two applications of dust control – $27,000.



With the board’s approval Tuesday evening, the proposed roadwork is now subject to approval by the CCRC.



In another matter, Dysinger explained a letter received from EGLE (formerly the DEQ) granting wet lands access to Section 18, the 180 acres with the Grant Township landfill on it for seismic testing.



Last month the board rejected a request from Bishop Land Service on behalf of West Bay Exploration for the seismic testing on the old landfill property. The board determined that the property is already under a lease and the testing is unnecessary because the property could not be leased to another company.



West Bay’s denied request hasn’t stopped their attempts to access the property to test for oil and gas.



Dysinger said, “For years the Township has restricted access to the property due to hazards there. While it is known that some hydro carbon deposits exist in the area, a newer type of 3D testing could reveal where a larger potential may be. Because of the history and difficulties with the 180-acre site regarding environmental concerns, the Board strictly prohibits the testing and access.”



He said the site in section 18 currently has an oil well located in the northwest 40 acres. “Last year the Township entered into an agreement regarding production of the existing well with the lease owner, Ranch Productions…The board is skeptical to allow any further encroachment on the property even for testing due to physical and environmental liability.” He added that there are “many sink holes, sunken pits where garbage was deposited, metal sticking out of the ground and more.”

Clare County Sheriff John Wilson



A presentation by Sheriff John Wilson on the 2019 statistics for both Grant Township and Clare County. He reported that while there were 36,196 incidents logged for the county in 2019, only 2,749 were in Grant Township. Those incidents led to 272 case investigations he reported. Wilson said the township had five fatal crashes in 15 injuries, in part due to the expressway and highways that go through the Township.



County Commissioner Leonard Strouse reported that a committee, consisting of Chair Dale Majewski, Jeff Haskin and himself would be interviewing candidates for the two appointed positions on the CCRC. He said that Harold Sunday had dropped out, leaving 14 candidates for the positions on the CCRC. The new seats on the board will only be until the end of the year with the two positions and another board member (the seat of Chair Richard Haynak) on the November ballot.



Dysinger suggested the County board consider appointing representatives from the southern part of the County.

Other business at Tuesday’s board meeting included:

*The approval of four separate resolutions increasing the salaries of Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer and Trustees by the recently release inflationary rate of 1.8 percent. Dysinger reported that other township salaries were also to be adjusted according to the rate.

*Dysinger reported that assessment change notices would be going out in the next few days. He said the Board of Review would meet on March 16 and 17 with a make up date of the 19th if required.

*The board approved bills to be paid totaling $24,425.42.



The next meeting will be March 17th, changed from the 10th due to the primary election.

