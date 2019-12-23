Board of Commission Approves Sheriff Items

December 23, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

HARRISON — The Clare County Board of Commissioners approved items regarding the sheriff’s department at its Wednesday monthly meeting.



The board voted to allow the sheriff’s office to utilize already existing monies to cover the $7,806 cost of police academy tuition until the county is reimbursed through the employees’ GI building fund he will receive.



The board voted to allow the sherifff’s office to create a non-union deputy recruit/cadet position and pay $10 an hour with health care fringes for sponsorship of cadets to the Police Academy when needed from already existing budget funds.



There was a public hearing on the language to be placed on the August 4, 2020 ballot, stating, “shall the powers, duties and functions of elected Clare County Board of County Road commission be transferred to and become the responsibility of the elected Clare County Board of Commissioners.”



The issue was discussed but no action was taken.

