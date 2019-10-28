Bowling Scores

October 28, 2019
League Name
Clare Men’s League
Bowled 10-16-19
|Position
|Team Name
|Current
Won
|Current
Lost
|Season
Won
|Season
Lost
|1
|Team #14
|20
|8
|20
|8
|2
|Pro-Tech Cabling S
|19
|9
|19
|9
|3
|Jack Of All Trades
|19
|9
|19
|9
|4
|EAGLE PHARMACY
|18
|10
|18
|10
|5
|Flying Eagle Coins
|18
|10
|18
|10
|6
|Gateway Pro Shop
|17
|11
|17
|11
|7
|Coyne Oil
|17
|11
|17
|11
|8
|Snowbird Lanes
|14
|14
|14
|14
|9
|Santa>s Elves
|13
|15
|13
|15
|10
|ALPHA Chiropractic
|12
|16
|12
|16
|11
|Ventra
|12
|16
|12
|16
|12
|Gateway Lanes
|12
|16
|12
|16
|13
|Johnson Door
|10
|18
|10
|18
|14
|Gateway Pharmacy
|10
|18
|10
|18
|15
|Lake Hardware
|6
|22
|6
|22
