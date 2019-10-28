Bowling Scores

October 28, 2019

League Name

Clare Men’s League

Bowled 10-16-19

PositionTeam NameCurrent
Won		Current
Lost		Season
Won		Season
Lost
1Team #14208208
2Pro-Tech Cabling S199199
3Jack Of All Trades199199
4EAGLE PHARMACY18101810
5Flying Eagle Coins18101810
6Gateway Pro Shop 17111711
7Coyne Oil17111711
8Snowbird Lanes14141414
9Santa>s Elves13151315
10ALPHA Chiropractic12161216
11Ventra12161216
12Gateway Lanes12161216
13Johnson Door10181018
14Gateway Pharmacy10181018
15Lake Hardware622622

