Child Advocacy Center Receives $5000 Grant

February 3, 2020

Harrison, Michigan – The Northern Michigan Alliance for Children (NMAC), a child advocacy center serving the children of Clare, Gladwin, and Missaukee counties, received a $10,000 grant endowed by the Clare County Community Foundation. The NMAC is appreciative of the foundation’s continuing, strategic investment in our children and families.



The funds from Clare County Community Foundation Grant will be combined with other awarded community funds to complete the construction of a storage, pole barn for the child advocacy center’s mobile unit. This mobile unit initiative is formally known as the Northern Michigan Mobile Child Advocacy Center (NMMCAC). The construction of the storage unit/pole barn project will create long term sustainability for the mobile unit. This storage will protect the unit and its sensitive recording equipment from the wear and tear of Michigan’s unpredictable weather conditions. Additionally it will ensure that access to the mobile unit is never compromised by mechanical or equipment failure due to temperature variability or other weather related conditions.



The NMMCAC provides forensic interviewing and victim advocacy services to children who are suspected victims of sexual or severe physical abuse and their non-offending caregivers. The Mobile Unit Initiative brings child advocacy center services to rural areas, with the goal of eliminating barriers and burdens families may face when forced to travel long distances for this critical service. The Mobile Unit Initiative is instrumental in bringing healing, hope, and justice to the abused children of rural Michigan.



The Clare County Community Foundation strengthens our community by providing leadership, fostering collaboration on local needs and issues, and encouraging a legacy of giving through grants, scholarships, and events. The Northern Michigan Alliance for Children thanks the foundation for their support in this initiative and for being a supporter of the Clare County community as a whole.



For questions about the services provided by the Northern Michigan Alliance for Children or how you can get involved contact, Jasen Harris by email at jharris@mikids.org or by phone (989) 544-1103 ext. 8.

