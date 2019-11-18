Christmas Festivities Begin in Harrison This Weekend

November 18, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Review Correspondent

The holiday season begins tomorrow, November 16th, when Shop Local Harrison is hosting a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes sales, specials and giveways.



Robert Flowers, the owner of Bobs Party Store and Maye Tessner-Rood, Treasurer of Hayes Township, are the founders of Shop Local Harrison.



Shoppers at the Holiday Open House will find bargains, discounts, drawings and refreshments at Bob’s Party Store, Budd Lake Bar, Carriage Inn Harrison, Country Flowers, Creations by Krahn, Cupcakes by Tammy Sue/Not So Shabby Gifts, Dan Durga State Farm, Discount Variety, Harrison Do-It-Center, It’s a Girl Thing Gift Gala (to be held at Hayes Township), Jackpine Restaurant, Living The Good Life Alpaca Acres, O’Neil’s Flowers Gifts and More, Petoskey Stone Gallery & Gifts, Quik Stop, Reinke’s Hearth of The Home, Smokin’ Hot Tanning, Trails End Restaurant & Pizzeria, Xpress Graphics and Harrison City Market, where there will be crafters and special events.



Each of the businesses will have “punch cards” available. Shoppers can collect ten punches and turn their card in at the tenth business they visit to be entered into a drawing for one of five gift baskets that will be given away. Many of the businesses will also have drawings.

