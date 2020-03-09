Clare Approves Grant to Provide Airport Runway Lighting

March 9, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With the approval of the Clare City Commission Monday evening, the municipal airport will get new runway lighting on Runway 04/22 this year.



The $602,000 project will be paid with a 95 percent Federal Aviation Administration grant ($541,800) and a five percent Michigan Department of Transportation grant ($30,100) and a five percent local match of $30,100.



City staff discovered that the earlier bid amount approved by the City was $549,099.75 with a City match of $27,454.99. Hibl said the City was informed that the administrative fees and Aeronautics fees were not added in to the cost of the project.



Rank Electric was awarded the bid for the project.



City Manager Ken Hibl reported that the installation of electric vehicles charging stations would be the primary topic of a presentation by Consumers Energy at the March Downtown Development Authority meeting March 6th. Hibl said a MSU (Michigan State University) Study ranked Clare as number 12 in the State as the best location for a charging station. The DDA will meet at 8 a.m.



Also in his report to the Commission Hibl said the staff is considering a change in office hours to 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 to 11:30 on Friday. The matter will come back to the board at the next meeting.



Because InfoGraphics (the company that provides the City’s graphic information system and mapping support) has grown too large to service the City, they have recommended Wightman, a Michigan based firm to take over the City’s business.



The proposal t contract with Wightman for the GIS proposal was approved by the City Commission.



A resolution to amend the City Charter changing language that requires a vote of City residents to approve a lease with the City for more than one year was approved at Monday’s meeting.



Because it is a Charter change, the measure required a three-fifth vote of the board and will now have to be approved by the governor and attorney general in order to put the proposal on the November ballot.



A motion to amend City Commission By-Laws adding training sessions to the City’s consent agenda was approved by a unanimous vote. The addition of the item is required as part of the Best Practices criteria in the City’s work towards certification as a Michigan Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC).



With the board’s approval each City agenda will include information from Michigan Municipal League and other about professional training opportunities.



In another matter, the City approved a Depot Elevator Maintenance Agreement with the Otis Elevator Company as required by the Michigan Licensing and Regulating Agency. Cost of the agreement is $170 per month, $180 for the license for a total cost of $2,220 annually.



The City Commission also approved any reduction or change in the Residential waste rates for recycling as long as the monthly amount does not exceed the $6.25 monthly amount approved at the last City meeting. The City was notified of a $.10 reduction in the amount after approved the increase.



Finally, the City approved the payment of bills totaling $42,110.74.

