Clare Board of Commission Receives Reports

November 18, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

HARRISON — Bob Brown, executive director of region VII Area Agency on Aging, presented an update recently to Clare County Board of

Commissioners on what the Area Agency of Aging is and the services it provides.



He showed the spreadsheet of the fiduciary audit showing the amount of money the county invests in dues and the return on that investment.



Pam O’Laughlin of Middle Michigan Development Corporation, presented an update on the technology grant with the United States Department of Agriculture. She indicated it was likely the grant would be approved, plus funding for technology upgrades.



O’Laughlin said the MMDC would be flexible with the billing, allowing the county to hold off on payment until grant funding is disbursed April 2020.

