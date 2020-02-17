Clare Jaycees Named Most Outstanding in State

February 17, 2020

The Clare Area Jaycees took home the Outstanding Under 20 Chapter of 2019, for being the top chapter in the state with just under twenty members. They also earned a Programming Award of Excellence for their involvement with the Kindness Rally in 2019 that had participants all over the United States and even Australia. The Kindness Rally collectively completed over 10,000 random acts of kindness during the one day event.

2019 local president, Sandy Guzowski, was awarded with a Presidential Medallion from 2019 JCI Michigan President, Steven Fappas. 2019 local External Vice President, Erica Bohy, was awarded 2nd place in the Michigan JCI Senate First Timers Competition and achieved her 2nd Degree in Civic Leadership Certification program. Also general member, Shauna Meister, was awarded 3rd place by the Michigan JCI Senate for the First Timers Competition.

The mission of the Jaycees is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. The Clare Area Jaycees, who serve all of Clare County, consists of young active citizens, ages 18 to 40, who devote their time to improving the community. They are actively recruiting new members for the organization. If you would like more information on how you can join the Clare Area Jaycees, email clarejaycees@gmail.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram, @clareareajaycees.

