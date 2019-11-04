Clare Man Dies in Old 27 Crash Tuesday Evening

November 4, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 22-year-old Clare man, Ryan Hildinger, who was a passenger in a westbound vehicle on Beaverton Road, died as the result of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Clare Avenue around 7:18 p.m. Tuesday.



A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the Grant Township accident happened when a westbound 2007 Dodge Caravan on Beaverton Road driven by Augusta Strouse, failed to stop at the intersection of Old US-27 (South Clare Avenue). Strouse drove into the path of a northbound 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan that was driven by a 39-year-old Farwell man, Ryan Iserhoth.



Hildinger was pronounced dead at the scene.



Strouse and a 25-year-old female passenger in the Caravan, Melanie Ellison,also from Clare, were treated at the scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare for further treatment.



Iserhoth, 35-year-old Kymberlie Iserhoth, also of Farwell, and an 11-year-old child were also treated at the scene by MMR and transported to the Clare hospital for further treatment.



The accident remains under investigation.



Deputies at the scene were assisted by the Clare Fire Department, which remained on the scene for five hours, Chief Jim Chapman reported, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and the Clare County Road Commission.

Share This Post Tweet