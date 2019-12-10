Clare Rail Trail Gap Gets Funding, Construction A Go

December 10, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Good news for the project to extend the Rail Trail through Clare: City Manager Ken Hibl reported that $1.2 million in Michigan Department of Transportation funding has been approved. He said the design for the route through the City to connect the only break in the Pere’ Marquette Rail Trail across the State will be completed next year and the construction will be completed in 2021.



Hibl said that the Midland-based Rail Trail Friends Group has also pledged a $20,000 donation to the construction of the trail project to assist in eliminating the Clare Gap.



The City also now has a Hearing Officer with the Commission’s approval of Nick Loomis for the position.



Loomis will hear cases of dangerous buildings or structures in the City. Although the City Ordinance prohibits such buildings, it has not had a person appointed to “implement and enforce the City Codes for the past three years. The lack of a Hearing Officer has meant that the City had had to use the Civil Infraction portion of its Ordinance Codes, a much slower and complex process with the potential of using the court system for enforcement when defendants refuse to pay fines.



More good news came with the 2018-19 audit report. Dwayne, a representative of Andrews, Hooper, & Pavlik of Midland, reported that the audit was “unmodified, none needed, the highest level you can get.” He said there were no material weaknesses in internal controls, and that the “audit went very well, with some audit adjustments, but nothing of concern.”



Revenues totaled $2,963,968, up from the final budget of $2,808,705. Expenditures totaled $3,090,517 compared to the final budget of $3,293,628. The City’s ending Fund Balance on June 30th was $744,815, down $137,179.



In his report to the board Treasurer Steven Kingsbury said this the 15th year of “unmodified, unqualified good audits.”



In a serious matter of concern for the City, the work to eliminate lead from four downtown businesses water leads will not be done this year, City Manager Ken Hibl told the Commission at Monday’s meeting.



Four bids came in for the work – the highest was $80,000 and the lowest $10,000, but the bad news is that lead has been found in more of the downtown businesses water leads and that will add to the mounting cost to eliminate the city’s galvanized lines, many believed to be connected to the City’s water supply with lead solder.



The costs to replace all the galvanized lines in the City could escalate to well over a million dollars, Hibl said. “We simply cannot afford it; our customers can’t afford it. We can’t assess them $10,000 on their tax bills, people would leave and the City would end up owning property and losing the tax base.”



With the approval of amendments to the City’s Ordinance Codes, the Clare Rod and Gun Club’s long-time violation of the code that prohibits the discharge of weapons inside the City limits is over.



Hibl said the infraction by the Club was not enforced for years before the City staff realized it. The Rod and Gun Club is inside the City limits on City owned property that has been leased for many years.



The amendments approved included specified standards in the City’s Water Ordinance.



Both were approved together.



With the Commission’s approval, the City’s insurance will pay most of the cost of a new police vehicle to replace one totaled in a car deer accident this fall. Hibl reported that $41,000 of the total cost of the new vehicle – $47,777.47 will be covered, leaving $6,777.47 to be paid from the City’s Mobile Equipment Fund.



Hibl said the fund “is presently able to accommodate this purchase; however we have seven months remaining in the current budget year.” Unexpected maintenance and repair needs could mean a budget adjustment later on.



Other business at the meeting included:

*A report that the Downtown Development Authority will hold its second required public meeting on December 6th, when it will also consider DDA streetscape improvements and a request from a downtown business owner to allow a sidewalk igloo.

*The appointment of Steve Haynak to the Cherry Grove Cemetery Advisory Board.

*The payment of bills totaling $68,991.96.

