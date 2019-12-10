Coming Soon…Christmas in Clare

December 10, 2019

Downtown Clare lights up for the Holidays! Photo by Bob Guiliani from the Clare Chamber site

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare Chamber of Commerce says, “Step back in time in Clare on Saturday December 14th and relive what Christmas used to be like, with old-fashioned family activities for all who are young and young at heart. Inspired by the famous 1946 movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” our small town gathers together to create Christmas Magic by caring for each other.”

On December 14th, Come to Clare and join in the old fashioned fun beginning with hot cocoa and donut holes courtesy of Cops & Doughnuts at the historic Clare Railroad Depot on Fourth Street.



From 10 a.m. to noon, events in Clare will include:

*SUN (Some Ukulele Nuts) will be making beautiful music at Cops & Doughnuts.

*Stop by JT bakers and decorate some cookies.

*Have a S’more at the station at Clare Hardware.

*Meet Elsa (Frozen theme) at the 505 Café.

And there’s even more holiday Fun in store at Christmas in Clare!

From 10:30 to 11 a.m. A Flash Mob from the Newman School of Dance will perform on 4th Street in front of the Clare Castle.

From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., enjoy a Carriage Ride from the depot and visit with Santa’s Reindeer who will be there too.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. enjoy Christmas Music by Carley Young in the Depot basement.

At 2 p.m., see an Interactive Christmas Movie at the Pere Marquette District Library.



If you would like to give a furry friend the best Christmas ever, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Johnston Elevator is having an Adopt-A-Pet event with the Clare County Animal Shelter!



And from 5:30 to 8 p.m. see and have a chance to buy beautiful artwork on display from various artists at the 515 Gallery. It will be a Silent Auction with proceeds to benefit the Clare Area Backpack Project, which provides healthy snacks and meals for Clare students every weekend.



Christmas in Clare is sponsored by 98.5 UPS, 92.1 – The Twister, the Clare County Arts Council, R.B. Harsh Construction Inc., Newman School of Dance, Bonnie N Clyde’s Most Wanted Pizza, Clare Auto Sales and Service, Harsh Excavating, Gateway Title Company of Clare County, 92.3 FM & AM830, Benchley Brothers, Seiter Brothers Lumber & Home Center, Accu-Air Heating & Cooling Inc., Woods Household, Almost Up North, Cops & Doughnuts, My 104 3, Edward Jones – Justin Cole and the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce.



For more information, contact the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce at 989-386-2442 or email: manager@claremichigan.com.

