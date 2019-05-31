Community Events 5-31-19

May 31, 2019

May 31

Busy Bee Story Time

Join the Pere Marquette District Library for weekly story and play time for toddler and preschool age children and their parents! Story time is every Friday from 10:30am – 11:30am.

Pere Marquette District Library

Friday’s, 10:30am – 11: 30am

Baby Pantry Diaper Drive

Clare County MSU Extension, 4-H, AmeriCorps, and Clare county libraries are partnering to conduct a diaper drive for the Clare County Baby Pantry.

Drop-off boxes are located at the Harrison District Library, Pere Marquette District Library and Surrey Township Public Library until May 17th. Please call Maggie Mieske, MSU Extension 4-H/AmeriCorps member with questions: 231-539-7805.

Clare County Baby Pantry, 211 W Spruce St, Harrison

Clare Youth Soccer Registration

It’s that time of year again for registering for fall soccer. Registration is going on May 15 – July 15, 2019!! All youth in the Clare area are welcome and parents are encouraged to sign up their children ages pre-Kindergarten – 8th grades, based on the 2019-2020 school year, for the Clare Youth Soccer program. Games will be scheduled for Saturdays in September and October. You may pick up a form at City Hall or you can also download online atwww.cityofclare.org.

For questions on the Youth Soccer League, please contact Joy Simmer at 386-7541 ext. 213 or by email at jsimmer@cityofclare.org.

Now through July 15, 2019

Clare City Hall, 202 W 5th St, Clare

Clare Hall of Fame Inductees

On July 25, 2019, Clare Public Schools will induct the thirteenth class of athletes, teams and Clare supporters into the Clare Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. The six inductees this year are Al Bransdorfer, Steve Marshall, Jeff Punches, Marty Schlafley and the 2009 State Final Football Team. If you know any of the individuals being inducted, or are just interested in attending, please contact the Clare High School Athletic Office at 306 Schoolcrest, 989-386-9561 for tickets. After July first, please contact Clare Public Schools administrative office at 201 E. State St., 989-386-9945.

Thursday, July 25, 6:30pm

Doherty Hotel, 604 N. McEwan, Clare

June 1

WOMEN ON TARGET

NRA Women on Target Instructional Shooting Clinic will be held June 1, 2019 at the Harrison Sportsmans Club in Harrison. Cost is $30 – pre-registration and $10 deposit is required. Clinic will be held rain or shine. You will shoot trap and rifle. Free goodie bags and t-shirt for first 20 registrants. Contact: Gary Von Schmittou 989-324-9051 (9am-9pm).

Saturday, June 1, 2019 8:30am – 1:30pm

3704 N. Harrison Ave, Harrison

County Food Distribution

The next Clare County Food Distribution and Nutritional Education event will be on Saturday, June 1st. Registration starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Harrison Palace Senior Center at 212 S. Broad St. in Harrison. The food will be distributed beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Clare County Building. Free tomato and pepper plants starts will also be available to registered patrons.

For more information about the Community Nutrition Network’s monthly free food distribution and nutritional education events, to join our email list, or to make a donation or sponsor a distribution, message us on Facebook at Community Nutrition Network-Clare County.

Saturday, June 1st 9:00am

Harrison Palace Senior Center, 212 S. Broad St., Harrison

Farwell Eagles Youth Football Pop Can Drive

Members of the Farwell Eagles Youth Football organization will be coming door to door through the Village of Farwell on June 1, 2019 to collect pop can donations. Players will be coming door to door starting at 10:00AM and we will also have a pop can drop off location set-up at the Farwell Elementary School parking lot from 10:00AM-12:00PM. All can/bottle donations would be greatly appreciated. Please call Nate Yarhouse at 989-339-6148 if you have any questions.

Saturday, June 1st 10AM

Village of Farwell

June 3

JOB FAIR

On June 3, 2019 from 8:00am – 3:00pm for the new and expanded Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel at the Saganing Tribal Center, 5447 Sturman Rd., Standish, MI 48658.Please bring your driver’s license, social security card and resume. Same day job offers, on site drug testing. Questions contact Karen Perry 989-775-5924 or kperry@sagchip.org

Monday, June 3rd 8am – 3pm

5447 Sturman Rd.

Standish, MI 48658

June 4

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Tuesdays starting at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

June 5

American Legion Cruise In

The American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell is hosting a weekly “Cruise-In” for classic cars, street rods, rat rods and any vehicle that you wish to display. The “Cruise-In” takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no registration fee and refreshments will be served. Come on out and share your ride or just come and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles. For more information call Aaron Moline at 989-802-9487.

Wednesday’s 5:00pm – 7:00pm

American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell

June 6

Summer Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. The shooting will start June 6 through September 26. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-1193.

Thursdays, 6:00pm

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George

June 7

Summer Science, Tech, Engineering and Math Program

The Verizon Innovative Learning Program returns to Mid for 2019, and introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, including augmented reality, 3D printing, entrepreneurship, and more, to 6th-8th grade girls.

This summer 100 6th – 8th grade girls from local middle schools in Clare and Gladwin counties will attend courses at Mid Michigan College during an intensive three-week learning experience.

The camp takes place 8:30am-4pm on weekdays July 22 through August 9 and is free of charge. Participating students receive lunch each day and a tablet to use during the camp. Interested students should register by June 28 and can do so by contacting Sarah Kohler at skohler@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6622 x535.

June 28th deadline

Mid Michigan College, 1375 S Clare Ave, Harrison

Tree Farm Field Day

This years Tree Farm Field Day will be held on Friday, June 7th from 10am-2pm at Mid Michigan College, Harrison Campus, Room 102 CMIS Building. Cost is FREE, but pre-registration is required

To register or for more information call Nia Becker at 989.539.6401 or Email nia.becker@macd.org

Friday, June 7th 10am – 2pm

Mid Michigan College, Room 102 CMIS Building, 1375 S Clare Ave, Harrison

June 8

I Bike Lake Trail Ride

I BIKE LAKE, MI Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the beautiful new Lake Station Trailhead. 20, 30 and 50 mile out-and-back ride options all begin at 8:00 a.m. on the Pere Marquette State Rail Trail in the village of Lake. Three aid stations along the way. Gorgeous scenery. Register day of event: $25. Sponsored by Friends of Garfield Township Parks and Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation

Saturday, June 8th 8:00am

Lake Station Trail Head, Lake

Clare Community Chess Club

The Clare County Chess Club meets every Saturday from 10:00am – 1:30 pm. at the Pere Marquette District Library. Beginner to expert – all skill levels welcome. Please bring your own chess set. Free and open to the public.

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare

Saturday’s, 10:00am – 1:30pm

