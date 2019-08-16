Community Events August – September

August 16, 2019

August 16

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all community seniors.

To be held the first and third Friday of each month from 10am – 1pm.

Cards and puzzles are available or bring your own game or needlework if you like.

Exercise from 10:15am – 10:45am.

Free Bingo from 11am -12noon.

Treats and beverages will be provided.

Call the office at 989-386-9862 if a ride is needed. We will do our best to make it happen.

Senior Social

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

Rummage Sale

There will be a Rummage Sale at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 616 South Fourth Street, Harrison. Friday, August 16th from 9 am to 4 pm, August 17th 9 am to 12 noon. Located south of the football field on Fourth Street. If you have any questions please call Marlyn Hubbard 989-539-9776.

Rummage Sale

Friday August 16th, 9am – 4pm and Saturday, August 17th 9am – 12noon

St. Luke Lutheran Church, 616 S. Fourth St., Harrison

August 17

Farmers Market Back to School Carnival

Come join us for the Farmers Market Back to School Carnival on August 17th from 10am – 12pm at the Farwell Farmers Market. Everyone is welcome. Free giveaways including backpacks, school supplies, activities, bounce house, carnival games. Food will be available for purchase by the Patty Wagon Food Truck plus music by AxCel Sounds. There will also be a Cornhole Tournament starting at 11am, team fee is $30.

Farmers Market Back to School Carnival

Saturday, August 17th from 10am – 12pm

Farwell Farmers Market, 124 W. Illinois St., Farwell

Adopt A Pet at Woofstock

Clare County Animal Shelter pets will be available for adoption at the second annual “WOOFSTOCK” event being held at the Harrison City Market August 17.

Pets will be there from 10 am to 2 pm.

There will be plenty of vendors and entertainment revolving around the love of dogs at this event.

For more information about the pets, visit our Facebook page.

Adopt A Pet at Woofstock

Saturday, August 17th from 10am – 2pm

Harrison City Market, 121 E Main Street, Harrison

Clare Community Chess Club

The Clare County Chess Club meets every Saturday from 10:00am – 1:30 pm. at the Pere Marquette District Library. Beginner to expert – all skill levels welcome. Please bring your own chess set. Free and open to the public.

Clare Community Chess Club

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare

Saturday’s, 10:00am – 1:30pm

August 20

Clare County Arts Council Workshop

The Clare County Arts Council is offering you the opportunity to make a floor cloth. Floor cloths originated in France in the 1400s and were introduced to the American colonies in the early 1700s. They continued in popularity until the arrival of linoleum and, by the early 1920s, had disappeared from the American home. Fortunately, they reappeared as an art form in the 1960s and remain popular today.

On August 20, 21, & 22 we will meet in the basement of the Clare Union Railroad Depot and for $5.00 each we will make a small floor cloth: about 15 inches by 21 inches.

This workshop size will be limited: the first 10 people to sign up will be it. You do not have to attend all days or all times. Call Carol Crawford: 989-386-3861 August 20: 10:00 to 1:00 August 21: 1:00 to 4:00 August 22: 10:00 to 1:00.

Clare County Arts Council Workshop

August 20th through 22nd

Clare Union Railroad Depot, 214 W 4th St, Clare

August 23

Busy Bee Story Time

Join the Pere Marquette District Library for weekly story and play time for toddler and preschool age children and their parents! Story time is every Friday from 10:30am – 11:30am.

Busy Bee Story Time

Pere Marquette District Library

Friday’s, 10:30am – 11: 30am

August 24

Hunter Safety Field Day

Join us for Hunters Safety Field day August 24th from 9am – 4pm at the Harrison Sportsmens Club. Must preregister at Harrison, Gladwin or Clare Chamber of Commerce, Kens Landing and Faber’s Barger Shop in Harrison. Lunch provided at no extra cost. For more information call 989-539-5536.

Hunters Safety Field Day

Saturday, August 24th 9am – 4pm

Harrison Sportsmens Club, 3704 N Harrison Ave, Harrison

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Come out for the Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree at the First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison. The 2019 Schedule will be set as the last Saturday of the month now through October from 6 – 8 P.M.

All Musicians/Singers are welcome. For more information, Contact: Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

or Bob @ 989-539-5637

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Saturday, DATE

First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison

Some Ukulele Nuts – Jam session

Some Ukulele Nuts meets every 4th Saturday of the month 10am-1pm at the Pere Marquette District Library. The group welcomes other musicians, Ukulele players, Ukulele want-a-bee players to the group. The event is free and open to the public.

Some Ukulele Nuts Jam Session

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare

Every 4th Saturday, 10am – 1pm

August 27

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Summer Euchre Night

Tuesdays starting at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

Free Clothing

Living Hope Lutheran Church free clothing store will reopen on Tuesday, August 27th from 9am – 3pm.

School will be opening again soon, so come see what we have for the kids to start school. We have had plenty of donations so there should be something for men, women and all ages of children.

We are located in the old Chemical Bank drive-in, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell across from Reds Party and Marathon Station. If you have something to donate please leave it at Living Hope Lutheran church which is located at 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell just east of the M115 and US10 overpass. There is a box provided at the south end of the church. If you have any questions please contact Marian 989-544-2883 or DeLynn 989-588-9701.

Free Clothing

Tuesday, August 27th from 9am – 3pm

Living Hope Lutheran Church, 2370 W. Ludington Drive, Farwell

August 28

American Legion Cruise In

The American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell is hosting a weekly “Cruise-In” for classic cars, street rods, rat rods and any vehicle that you wish to display. The “Cruise-In” takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no registration fee and refreshments will be served. Come on out and share your ride or just come and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles. For more information call Aaron Moline at 989-802-9487.

American Legion Cruise In

Wednesday’s 5:00pm – 7:00pm

American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell

August 29

Summer Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. The shooting will start June 6 through September 26. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-1193.

Summer Trap Shoot

Thursdays, 6:00pm

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George

August 31

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th St., Clare

Saturday, 4pm – 6pm

September 6

September 10

Veterans Coffee Hour

Join us for Veterans Coffee Hour on the second Tuesday of the month at Hay’s Township Hall in Harrison from 9am – 10am. Honoring the service of our military veterans. We invite you to enjoy coffee and doughnuts with us.

Veterans Coffee Hour

Tuesday

Hayes Township Hall, 2051 E. Townline Lake Rd., Harrison

