Community Events August

August 1, 2019

August 2

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all seniors in the community.

This event will be held the first and third Friday of every month at the parish hall at OLOH. The events will be form 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Treats and beverages will be provided by the church. We are suggesting everyone bring a bag lunch for themselves and enjoy what you like with old and new friends.

Rides will be made available for those needing one. Call the parish office at 989-386-9862 and we’ll do our best to make it work.

Senior Social

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

Church Revival

The Bethany Baptist Church would like to invite everyone to our Revival on August 2-3-4. The events we have are on 8/2/19 at 6:00 pm Paul Bush will speak and Leon & Maxine will sing. 8/3/19 2:00 pm Picnic, singing from the Colmus Family and lots of fun 8/4/19 10:00 am Sunday School and 11:00 am Worship with Paul Bush speaking and Leon & Maxine singing.

Church Revival

August 2nd thru 4th

Bethany Baptist Church, 10232 Lake Station Ave, Lake

August 5

4H Forestry Day Camp

Clare County MSU Extension 4-H program is pleased to announce its partnership with Mid-Michigan College, Michigan Conservation Districts, Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation, AmeriCorps Huron Pines and 4-H STEAM Corps to present our first 4-H Forestry Day Camp.

The camp will take place on the campus of Mid-Michigan College in Harrison, August 5th-7th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (no overnights), and is open to youth 10-15 years old (as of 1-1-19). Youth will learn about forestry, forest ecosystems and forest management. Activities include trail hikes, a raptor presentation from Wildlife Recovery Association, wood carving and burning by Dave Sanderson, and a field trip to Hartwick Pines to visit the Old Forest Trail and Logging Museum as well as a stop to see what happens to timber at AJD Forestry Products in Grayling!

For more information, contact Maggie Mieske, Camp Coordinator at 989-539-7805 or mieskema@msu.edu.

4H Forestry Day Camp

August 5th thru 7th 9am – 4pm

Mid Michigan College Harrison Campus, 1375 S Clare Ave, Harrison

August 6

MARSP Clare County Chapter Meeting

It is important for retired Clare County school personnel to attend the August 6th MARSP Clare County Chapter meeting.

Kellie Styf, Priority Health Representative, will be speaking. Priority Health and BCBS are choices that are provided by MPSERS.

They meet at the Clare-Gladwin RESD Administration Building. Meeting starts at noon. Currently employed school personnel are also welcome.

A catered lunch is available for $8.00. Please contact Susan Cobb at 517-202-2682 to reserve your meal.

MARSP Clare County Chapter Meeting

Tuesday, August 6th 12pm

Clare Gladwin RESD, 4041 E Mannsiding Rd, Clare

August 7

Fun In the Sun

The Ten16 recovery network will be hosting a Fun In the Sun event on Wednesday, August 7th from 4pm – 7pm at the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency in Farwell. Clare County Teens ages 13 – 18 years old are welcome to come and fill a backpack with hygiene products! The will also have food, drink and games for teens including a Corn Hole tournament starting at 5pm. For more information please contact Sara McCurdy at 989-386-8644.

Fun In the Sun

Wednesday, August 7th 4pm – 7pm

Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, 1574 E. Washington Rd, Farwell

August 8

Book and Gift Sale

MidMichigan Health Clare Volunteers are having a Book and Gift Sale on August 8th from 10 am-4 pm and August 9th from 7 am-3 pm in the Talent Center of the Clare hospital.

Book and Gift Sale

Thursday, August 8th 10am – 4pm and Friday, August 9th from 10am – 4pm

MidMichigan Health Clare, 703 N McEwan St, Clare

Mt Pleasant Area Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

“THERE IS MORE TO LIFE” Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12-1:30 PM. Place, Camille’s on the River, 506 W Broadway, Mt Pleasant. We are about women connecting with God, each other and our community. No membership. Special Feature, Style Show, fashions from Willow with stores in Clare and Midland. Special Music by Ron Burrows from Clare.” Larry Wyman will be our Inspirational Speaker sharing his insight about what is the key to life that allows you to go from feeling Harassed to Happy. All this plus lunch, beverage and dessert for $12. Call Edie at 989-463-3287, Ruth at 989-588-9315 or email Lona at lonahamilton@yahoo.com to make a reservation and for more information.

Mt Pleasant Area Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

Thursday, August 8th 12pm – 1:30pm

Camille’s on the River, 506 W Broadway, Mt Pleasant

August 9

Rummage Sale

There will be a Rummage Sale at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 616 South Fourth Street, Harrison. Friday, August 16th from 9 am to 4 pm, August 17th 9 am to 12 noon. Located south of the football field on Fourth Street. If you have any questions please call Marlyn Hubbard 989-539-9776.

Rummage Sale

Friday August 16th, 9am – 4pm and Saturday, August 17th 9am – 12noon

St. Luke Lutheran Church, 616 S. Fourth St., Harrison

Busy Bee Story Time

Join the Pere Marquette District Library for weekly story and play time for toddler and preschool age children and their parents! Story time is every Friday from 10:30am – 11:30am.

Busy Bee Story Time

Pere Marquette District Library

Friday’s, 10:30am – 11: 30am

August 10

Animal Adoption Event

Adoptable pets from the Clare County Animal Shelter, Harrison, will be at Family Farm and Home in Clare on Saturday, August 10 from 10 am to 2 pm. Same-day adoptions, cash or check only. Bring the whole family to make the decision together! Look for our Facebook page as “Animal Shelter – Clare County” for all details. We are located about a mile north of the Clare County Fairgrounds, just off Cranberry Lake Road (follow the signs). 989-539-3221

Animal Adoption Event

Saturday, August 10th 10am – 2pm

Clare Family Farm and Home, 10360 S Clare Ave, Clare

Backyard Poultry Event

The Mount Pleasant Tractor Supply Company store will host a backyard poultry event on Saturday, August 10, 2019, providing customers with the opportunity to learn how to care for and manage an at-home flock.

The poultry event, which runs from 10:00am until 2:00pm, will feature a number of expert event partners to provide customers with guidance.

In addition to the main event, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy Backyard Poultry 101, Basic Poultry Nutrition and Games.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 5688 East Pickard. For more information, please contact the Mount Pleasant Tractor Supply at 989-772-6343.

Backyard Poultry Event

Saturday, August 10th 10am – 2pm

Tractor Supply Company, 5688 E Pickard Rd, Mt Pleasant

Swiss Steak Dinner

The Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George is hosting a Swiss Steak Dinner on Saturday, August 10. We will begin serving at 4pm. Take out is available. The proceeds will go to our College Scholarship Fund.

Swiss Steak Dinner

Saturday, August 10th 4pm

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

August 11

Summer Picnic

Join us for a Summer Picnic at Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare. Join us on Sunday, August 11 at 12pm for our “Friendly Summer Picnic”! We’ll have The Paddywagon Food Truck, inflatables, co-ed softball, nerf wars, and more! For more information, call (989)386-3232 or check us out online at clareaog.com.

Summer Picnic

Sunday, August 11th 12pm

Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare

August 13

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Summer Euchre Night

Tuesdays starting at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

Western Bible Adventure VBS

Western Bible Adventure VBS at Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare. Tues – Thurs, August 13-15, 10am-12pm. Saddle up, Buckaroos! It’s time for Western Bible Adventure. Kids ages 3-12 come out to Clare Assembly of God for 3 days of fun worship, Bible teaching, games, crafts, and more. Register your children at www.clareaog.com/wba.

Western Bible Adventure VBS

Tuesday, August 13th thru Thursday, August 15th 10am – 12pm

Clare Assembly of God, 3557 E Colonville Rd, Clare

