Community Events July 12-27

July 11, 2019

July 12

Lake Eagles Building Fundraiser

The Lake Eagles will be having a building fundraiser on July 12th and 13th starting at 2pm. Events will include 50/50 raffles, give aways, horseshoes and a cook out. Live DJ on Friday and Saturday starting at 7pm. We will be open all weekend long so stop in. We’d also like to invite the public to play horseshoes every Tuesday starting at 5pm.

Lake Eagles Building Fundraiser

Friday and Saturday, July 12th – 13th 2pm

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3761, 11425 W Ludington Dr, Lake

July 13

High Way Clean Up

Join in the fellowship and fun with the Clare Methodist Church, by participating in the Highway Clean Up Project. It is on Saturday July 13 at 8:30AM with a weather make-up date of July 20. The route covers a 2 mile stretch along US 127 going North from the North Clare Exit. Dress for the weather. Hardy shoes or boots are recommended. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. The church is on 7th and Pine Streets. We will meet in the 7th Street parking lot. For questions call Ellen Fuller at (989) 240-3777.

High Way Clean Up

Saturday, July 13th 8:30am

Clare 7th Street Parking, Downtown Clare

Art of Gardening

Clare County Arts Council will be holding their “Art of Gardening” on July 13 from 10-3. You will visit four gardens plus a tour of the Jackson Street Chapel. Also you will be able to see and bid on the Ironing Boards at the Clare Union Railroad Depot, located on 4th Street in Clare. Tickets are $10 before July 13 and $12 the day of the event. You can purchase your tickets at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. This event is held rain or shine. If you have questions, contact Carol at 989.386.3861.

Art of Gardening

Saturday, July 13th 10am – 3pm

Clare Union Railroad Depot, 214 W 4th St, Clare

July 15

Miraculous Mission Vacation Bible School

St. Luke Lutheran Church, at 616 S. Fourth St. in Harrison, welcomes you to the Miraculous Mission Vacation Bible School on Monday, July 15th through Friday, July 19th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. This event is free. Our VBS is designed for kids ages 3-12. We begin each evening with a kid-pleasing dinner followed by songs, videos, crafts, games, story telling and Bible Challenge. You can register online at www.stlukeharrison.com or on Facebook. We look forward to meeting you!

Miraculous Mission Vacation Bible School

Monday July 15th thru Friday, July 19th 5:30pm – 8:30pm

St Luke Lutheran Church, 616 S. Fourth St, Harrison

Set Sail VBS

Ready to Set Sail this summer at Vacation Bible School? Come aboard and learn a little about sailing with the One who made the lakes and the seas. Weather life’s storms wrapped in Jesus’ saving arms. Follow Joseph as he guides us through rough situations.

Throughout the week you will explore important parts of boats, make nautical-themed crafts and snacks, and sail through challenges.

Set sail July 15-18th, from 10:00am-12noon. Children ages 3-12 are welcome. Register online at stjohnclare.org or call the church office at 989-386-7216.

Set Sail VBS

July 15th – 18th, 10:00am – 12:00noon

St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1004 N McEwan St, Clare

FAS Bond Proposal Overview

On July 15 6:00 P.M FAS Bond Proposal Overview Community members can obtain details of the Bond Proposal coming up in November. Info will be given during Bd. of Educ. Meeting. Will include discussion of long-term plan and future sinking fund proposal. Attend, learn details, and participate in planning for the future of FAS. Monday, July 15 6:00 p.m. Farwell High School Media Center (Library) 480 E. Ohio St Farwell

FAS Bond Proposal Overview

Monday, July 15th 6:00pm

Farwell High School Media Center (Library) 480 E. Ohio St, Farwell

July 16

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Summer Euchre Night

Tuesdays starting at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

Renewable Energy Meeting

Learn more about Renewable Energy, sponsored by DTE Energy, on

Tuesday, July 16th at 7:00 pm at the Wise Township Hall,10509 N. Loomis Road.

Renewable Energy Meeting

Tuesday, July 16th 7pm

Wise Township Hall,10509 N. Loomis Rd, Clare

July 17

American Legion Cruise In

The American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell is hosting a weekly “Cruise-In” for classic cars, street rods, rat rods and any vehicle that you wish to display. The “Cruise-In” takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no registration fee and refreshments will be served. Come on out and share your ride or just come and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles. For more information call Aaron Moline at 989-802-9487.

American Legion Cruise In

Wednesday’s 5:00pm – 7:00pm

American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell

July 18

Summer Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. The shooting will start June 6 through September 26. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-1193.

Summer Trap Shoot

Thursdays, 6:00pm

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George

Paint A Quilt Block

Have you ever wanted to paint your own 2 ft x 2 ft quilt block? Clare County Arts Council is offering a class where you can choose from 4 designs and paint your own block. This class will take place on July 18 from 1-4 at the Clare Union Railroad, Fourth Street, Clare. All materials are provided. Cost is $45. Preregistration is required. Please send $45 to CCAC P O Box 412, Clare Michigan by July 11 to register. If you have questions, please call Carol at 989.386.3925.

Paint A Quilt Block

Thursday, July 18th 1pm – 4pm

Clare Union Railroad, Fourth Street, Clare

Old Fashioned Camp Revival Meeting

Come out for the Old Fashioned Camp Revival Meeting on July 18th through 21st. This non denominational gathering of Christians joining for good fellowship, fun and sharing. Games, music and old fashioned revival speakers each night. Bring sitting arrangements, free will donations accepted, children welcome. For questions and more information call Lance and Jeanie Sprague, 989-539-3210.

Old Fashioned Camp Revival Meeting

Thursday July 18th thru Sunday July 21st

Old Fashioned Camp, 310 W. Larch Rd., Harrison

Swiss Steak Dinner

the monthly Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Farwell United Methodist Church (at the corner of Ohio and Superior St.) on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. The menu includes: Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, hot vegetable, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. The donation is $9 for adults, $5 for children. Take-outs are available.

Swiss Steak Dinner

Thursday, July 18th 4:30pm – 6:00pm

Farwell United Methodist Church, 281 E Ohio St, Farwell

July 19

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all seniors in the community.

This fun get together will be held the first and third Friday of every month at the Parish Hall from 10am – 1pm with exercise from 10:15am – 10:45am.

Treats and beverages will be provided. Bring your needle work if you like, play cards, domino’s, checkers, mahjong or bring your own game. Puzzles also available.

We will do our best to make rides available for those needing one. Call the parish office at 989-386-9862

Senior Social

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

July 20

Clare Community Chess Club

The Clare County Chess Club meets every Saturday from 10:00am – 1:30 pm. at the Pere Marquette District Library. Beginner to expert – all skill levels welcome. Please bring your own chess set. Free and open to the public.

Clare Community Chess Club

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare

Saturday’s, 10:00am – 1:30pm

July 25

Clare Hall of Fame Inductees

On July 25, 2019, Clare Public Schools will induct the thirteenth class of athletes, teams and Clare supporters into the Clare Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. The six inductees this year are Al Bransdorfer, Steve Marshall, Jeff Punches, Marty Schlafley and the 2009 State Final Football Team. If you know any of the individuals being inducted, or are just interested in attending, please contact the Clare High School Athletic Office at 306 Schoolcrest, 989-386-9561 for tickets. After July first, please contact Clare Public Schools administrative office at 201 E. State St., 989-386-9945.

Clare Hall of Fame Inductees

Thursday, July 25, 6:30pm

Doherty Hotel, 604 N. McEwan, Clare

July 26

Baby Pantry Diaper Drive

Clare County MSU Extension, 4-H, AmeriCorps, and Clare county libraries are partnering to conduct a diaper drive for the Clare County Baby Pantry. We need everyone to pitch in what they can. The Baby Pantry is open to moms who can visit the baby pantry each week to get diapers (up to age 3) and needed supplies for children up to age 5.

Drop-off boxes are located at the Harrison District Library, Pere Marquette District Library and Surrey Township Public Library until May 17th. Please call Maggie Mieske, MSU Extension 4-H/AmeriCorps member with questions: 231-539-7805.

Baby Pantry Diaper Drive

Clare County Baby Pantry, 211 W Spruce St, Harrison

July 27

Raise and Release 4H Program

In 2018, the Clare County Small Animal 4-H Program and the Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Chapter teamed up and created the Raise and Release Program at the Clare County Fair. In the first year, there were eleven 4-H members that participated. These members were given pheasant chicks to raise and then sell at the small animal auction at the fair. They were then to release them.

This year, they have nineteen 4-H members from the Clare County Fair participating in the program.

Come out and support the 4-H members on Saturday, July 27th at 3:00 PM at the Clare County Small Animal Auction, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, Michigan.

Raise and Release 4H Program

Saturday, July 27th 3:00pm

Clare County Small Animal Auction, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, Michigan.

Share This Post Tweet