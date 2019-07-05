Community Events July 2019

July 5, 2019

July 5

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all seniors in the community.

This event will be held the first and third Friday of every month at the parish hall at OLOH. The events will be form 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Treats and beverages will be provided by the church. We are suggesting everyone bring a

bag lunch for themselves and enjoy what you like with old and new friends.

Rides will be made available for those needing one. Call the parish office at 989-386-9862

and we’ll do our best to make it work.

Senior Social

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

July 6

Craft and Bake Sale

The Lincoln Township Hall at 175 Lake George Ave will be hosting a bake sale on July 6th from 9am – 4pm and July 7th from 9am – 2pm. Sponsored by the Lincoln Township Fire Department Aux.

Craft and Bake Sale

Saturday and Sunday July 6th and 7th

Lincoln Township Hall, 175 Lake George Ave., Lake George

Breakfast Buffet

The Lake George Boosters Club invites everyone to their Breakfast Buffet. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, North of Lake George. We serve from 8am to 11am on Saturday, July 6 . The proceeds go to our College Scholarships.

Breakfast Buffet

Saturday, July 6th 8am – 11am

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Rd, Lake George

Village of Farwell Fireworks Display

This years fireworks disply for the Village of Farwell will be on Saturday, July 6th at dusk following the Figure 8 derby.

Fourth of July Fireworks

Saturday, July 6th Dusk

Farwell Fairgrounds, 221 W Main St, Farwell

July 8

St. Athanasius VBS

On Monday, July 8th through Friday, July 12th St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Harrison

will be hosting Vacation Bible School from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Children ages 5-12 of all faiths are welcome. Discovery Mission is focused on teaching kids that God has a mission for everyone!

To register call 989-426-7154 or 989-539-6232 for more information.

St. Athanasius VBS

Monday, July 8th thru Friday, July 12th 1:00pm – 3:30pm

St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 310 S Broad St, Harrison

July 9

SEW MUCH FUN 4-H DAY CAMP

The Clare County 4-H Program is holding a 2-day ”Sew Much Fun Day Camp,” on Tuesday, July 9th and Wednesday, July 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the basement of the Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E. 4th St. in Clare. The day camp will be led by Tina McPhall, certified sewing instructor. Camp is open to youth 9-19 years old as of 1-1-19 and FREE to current 4H members. There is a one time membership fee for new members. Questions? Call Maggie Mieske, at 989-539-7805 or email mieskema@msu.edu.

SEW MUCH FUN 4-H DAY CAMP

Tuesday, July 9th thru Wednesday, July 10th 9am – 3pm

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E. 4th St., Clare

MARSP Clare County Chapter Meeting

Currently employed or retired Clare County school personnel are invited to attend the July 9th, MARSP Clare County Chapter meeting, at the Clare-Gladwin RESD Administrative building, beginning at noon.

Directors Michelle Neff, Jim Allen, and Sharon Mortensen from the Youth Action Council and the Clare County and Midland Community Foundations will be speaking about programs that are available to our area youth.

A catered lunch is available for $8.00. Please contact Susan Cobb at 517-202-2682 by July 5th to reserve your meal.

MARSP Clare County Chapter Meeting

Tuesday, July 9th 12pm

Clare Gladwin RESD Administrative Building, 4041 E Mannsiding Rd, Clare

July 10

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, July 10th at 4 Leaf Brewing in the City of Clare, 412 N McEwan St. We will be discussing the upcoming Clare County Fair, and the Tri-County Picnic. For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com.

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

Wednesday, July 10th 6:30pm

Four Leaf Brewing, 412 N McEwan St., Clare

July 12

Lake Eagles Building Fundraiser

The Lake Eagles will be having a building fundraiser on July 12th and 13th starting at 2pm. Events will include 50/50 raffles, give aways, horseshoes and a cook out. Live DJ on Friday and Saturday starting at 7pm. We will be open all weekend long so stop in. We’d also like to invite the public to play horseshoes every Tuesday starting at 5pm.

Lake Eagles Building Fundraiser

Friday and Saturday, July 12th – 13th 2pm

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3761, 11425 W Ludington Dr, Lake

July 13

High Way Clean Up

Join in the fellowship and fun with the Clare Methodist Church, by participating in the Highway Clean Up Project. It is on Saturday July 13 at 8:30AM with a weather make-up date of July 20. The route covers a 2 mile stretch along US 127 going North from the North Clare Exit. Dress for the weather. Hardy shoes or boots are recommended. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. The church is on 7th and Pine Streets. We will meet in the 7th Street parking lot. For questions call Ellen Fuller at (989) 240-3777.

High Way Clean Up

Saturday, July 13th 8:30am

Clare 7th Street Parking, Downtown Clare

Art of Gardening

Clare County Arts Council will be holding their “Art of Gardening” on July 13 from 10-3. You will visit four gardens plus a tour of the Jackson Street Chapel. Also you will be able to see and bid on the Ironing Boards at the Clare Union Railroad Depot, located on 4th Street in Clare. Tickets are $10 before July 13 and $12 the day of the event. You can purchase your tickets at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. This event is held rain or shine. If you have questions, contact Carol at 989.386.3861.

Art of Gardening

Saturday, July 13th 10am – 3pm

Clare Union Railroad Depot, 214 W 4th St, Clare

July 15

Miraculous Mission Vacation Bible School

St. Luke Lutheran Church, at 616 S. Fourth St. in Harrison, welcomes you to the Miraculous Mission Vacation Bible School on Monday, July 15th through Friday, July 19th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. This event is free. Our VBS is designed for kids ages 3-12. We begin each evening with a kid-pleasing dinner followed by songs, videos, crafts, games, story telling and Bible Challenge. You can register online at www.stlukeharrison.com or on Facebook. We look forward to meeting you!

Miraculous Mission Vacation Bible School

Monday July 15th thru Friday, July 19th 5:30pm – 8:30pm

St Luke Lutheran Church, 616 S. Fourth St, Harrison

Set Sail VBS

Ready to Set Sail this summer at Vacation Bible School? Come aboard and learn a little about sailing with the One who made the lakes and the seas. Weather life’s storms wrapped in Jesus’ saving arms. Follow Joseph as he guides us through rough situations.

Throughout the week you will explore important parts of boats, make nautical-themed crafts and snacks, and sail through challenges.

Set sail July 15-18th, from 10:00am-12noon. Children ages 3-12 are welcome. Register online at stjohnclare.org or call the church office at 989-386-7216.

Set Sail VBS

July 15th – 18th, 10:00am – 12:00noon

St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1004 N McEwan St, Clare

July 17

American Legion Cruise In

The American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell is hosting a weekly “Cruise-In” for classic cars, street rods, rat rods and any vehicle that you wish to display. The “Cruise-In” takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no registration fee and refreshments will be served. Come on out and share your ride or just come and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles. For more information call Aaron Moline at 989-802-9487.

American Legion Cruise In

Wednesday’s 5:00pm – 7:00pm

American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell

July 18

Summer Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. The shooting will start June 6 through September 26. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-1193.

Summer Trap Shoot

Thursdays, 6:00pm

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George

July 19

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all seniors in the community.

This fun get together will be held the first and third Friday of every month at the Parish Hall from 10am – 1pm with exercise from 10:15am – 10:45am.

Treats and beverages will be provided. Bring your needle work if you like, play cards, domino’s, checkers, mahjong or bring your own game. Puzzles also available.

We will do our best to make rides available for those needing one. Call the parish office at 989-386-9862

Senior Social

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

July 20

Clare Community Chess Club

The Clare County Chess Club meets every Saturday from 10:00am – 1:30 pm. at the Pere Marquette District Library. Beginner to expert – all skill levels welcome. Please bring your own chess set. Free and open to the public.

Clare Community Chess Club

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare

Saturday’s, 10:00am – 1:30pm

July 27

Raise and Release 4H Program

In 2018, the Clare County Small Animal 4-H Program and the Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Chapter teamed up and created the Raise and Release Program at the Clare County Fair. In the first year, there were eleven 4-H members that participated. These members were given pheasant chicks to raise and then sell at the small animal auction at the fair. They were then to release them.

This year, they have nineteen 4-H members from the Clare County Fair participating in the program.

Come out and support the 4-H members on Saturday, July 27th at 3:00 PM at the Clare County Small Animal Auction, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, Michigan.

Raise and Release 4H Program

Saturday, July 27th 3:00pm

Clare County Small Animal Auction, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, Michigan.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th St., Clare

Saturday, 4pm – 6pm

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Come out for the Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree at the First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison. The 2019 Schedule will be set as the last Saturday of the month now through October from 6 – 8 P.M.

All Musicians/Singers are welcome. For more information, Contact: Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

or Bob @ 989-539-5637

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Saturday, DATE

First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison

