Community Events July-August 2019

July 26, 2019

July 26

Baby Pantry Diaper Drive

Clare County MSU Extension, 4-H, AmeriCorps, and Clare county libraries are partnering to conduct a diaper drive for the Clare County Baby Pantry. We need everyone to pitch in what they can. The Baby Pantry is open to moms who can visit the baby pantry each week to get diapers (up to age 3) and needed supplies for children up to age 5.

Drop-off boxes are located at the Harrison District Library, Pere Marquette District Library and Surrey Township Public Library until May 17th. Please call Maggie Mieske, MSU Extension 4-H/AmeriCorps member with questions: 231-539-7805.

Clare County Baby Pantry, 211 W Spruce St, Harrison

Busy Bee Story Time

Join the Pere Marquette District Library for weekly story and play time for toddler and preschool age children and their parents! Story time is every Friday from 10:30am – 11:30am.

Pere Marquette District Library

Friday’s, 10:30am – 11: 30am

Hunter Safety Field Day

Join us for Hunters Safety Field day August 24th from 9am – 4pm at the Harrison Sportsmens Club. Must preregister at Harrison, Gladwin or Clare Chamber of Commerce, Kens Landing and Faber’s Barger Shop in Harrison. Lunch provided at no extra cost. For more information call 989-539-5536.

Saturday, August 24th 9am – 4pm

Harrison Sportsmens Club, 3704 N Harrison Ave, Harrison

July 27

Animal Shelter Adoption Event

Clare County Animal Shelter will be bringing homeless pets to Elm Creek Home and Garden Center in Farwell on Saturday, July 27 for an adoption session during the Lumberjack Festival! Elm Creek has graciously offered us grassy space alongside their store building for us to bring dogs, cats, and kittens for same-day adoption. Volunteers will be on hand to help you through the adoption process from 10 am to 2 pm, weather permitting. Meet and greets between your current dog and a potential adoptee are encouraged! Clare County Animal Shelter, Harrison, Mi 989-539-3221.

Saturday, July 27th 10am – 2pm

Elm Creek, 2609 W Surrey Rd, Farwell

Raise and Release 4H Program

In 2018, the Clare County Small Animal 4-H Program and the Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Chapter teamed up and created the Raise and Release Program at the Clare County Fair. In the first year, there were eleven 4-H members that participated. These members were given pheasant chicks to raise and then sell at the small animal auction at the fair. They were then to release them.

This year, they have nineteen 4-H members from the Clare County Fair participating in the program.

Come out and support the 4-H members on Saturday, July 27th at 3:00 PM at the Clare County Small Animal Auction, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, Michigan.

Saturday, July 27th 3:00pm

Clare County Small Animal Auction, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, Michigan.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th St., Clare

Saturday, 4pm – 6pm

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Come out for the Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree at the First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison. The 2019 Schedule will be set as the last Saturday of the month now through October from 6 – 8 P.M.

All Musicians/Singers are welcome. For more information, Contact: Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

or Bob @ 989-539-5637

Saturday

First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison

July 28

Sonrise National Park VBS

Join us for Sonrise National Park vacation bible school at Colonville Bible Church, 7233 E. Coleman Rd, Clare on July 28th thru August 1st from 5:30pm to 8:15pm. There will be Bible Stories, Crafts, Games, Skits and songs. For children grades Kindergarten through 5th. www.colonvillechurch.org to register. For questions please call 989-386-2875

Sunday, July 28th thru Thursday, August 1st 5:30pm – 8:15pm

Colonville Bible Church, 7233 E. Coleman Rd, CLare

July 29

Clare FCA Sports Camp

Clare FCA Sports Camp at Clare High School Monday, July 29 – August 1 from 6-8:30pm. For kids ages 5-13. Each attendee will experience Unbelievable fun, outstanding sports training, awesome speakers, incredible friendships, life change. Registration Cost: $10 before July 29 or $12 after. Register online at www.clareaog.com/sportscamp or at Clare High School on July 28 between 5-6pm.

Monday, July 29th thru Thursday, August 1st 6pm – 8:30pm

Clare High School, 306 Schoolcrest Ave, Clare

July 30

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Tuesdays starting at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

July 31

American Legion Cruise In

The American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell is hosting a weekly “Cruise-In” for classic cars, street rods, rat rods and any vehicle that you wish to display. The “Cruise-In” takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no registration fee and refreshments will be served. Come on out and share your ride or just come and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles. For more information call Aaron Moline at 989-802-9487.

Wednesday’s 5:00pm – 7:00pm

American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell

August 1

Summer Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. The shooting will start June 6 through September 26. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-1193.

Thursdays, 6:00pm

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George

August 2

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all seniors in the community.

This event will be held the first and third Friday of every month at the parish hall at OLOH. The events will be form 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Treats and beverages will be provided by the church. We are suggesting everyone bring a bag lunch for themselves and enjoy what you like with old and new friends.

Rides will be made available for those needing one. Call the parish office at 989-386-9862 and we’ll do our best to make it work.

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

Church Revival

The Bethany Baptist Church would like to invite everyone to our Revival on August 2-3-4. The events we have are on 8/2/19 at 6:00 pm Paul Bush will speak and Leon & Maxine will sing. 8/3/19 2:00 pm Picnic, singing from the Colmus Family and lots of fun 8/4/19 10:00 am Sunday School and 11:00 am Worship with Paul Bush speaking and Leon & Maxine singing.

August 2nd thru 4th

Bethany Baptist Church, 10232 Lake Station Ave, Lake

August 5

4H Forestry Day Camp

Clare County MSU Extension 4-H program is pleased to announce its partnership with Mid-Michigan College, Michigan Conservation Districts, Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation, AmeriCorps Huron Pines and 4-H STEAM Corps to present our first 4-H Forestry Day Camp.

The camp will take place on the campus of Mid-Michigan College in Harrison, August 5th-7th from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily (no overnights), and is open to youth 10-15 years old (as of 1-1-19). Youth will learn about forestry, forest ecosystems and forest management. Activities include trail hikes, a raptor presentation from Wildlife Recovery Association, wood carving and burning by Dave Sanderson, and a field trip to Hartwick Pines to visit the Old Forest Trail and Logging Museum as well as a stop to see what happens to timber at AJD Forestry Products in Grayling!

For more information, contact Maggie Mieske, Camp Coordinator at 989-539-7805 or mieskema@msu.edu.

August 5th thru 7th 9am – 4pm

Mid Michigan College Harrison Campus, 1375 S Clare Ave, Harrison

August 7

Fun In the Sun

The Ten16 recovery network will be hosting a Fun In the Sun event on Wednesday, August 7th from 4pm – 7pm at the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency in Farwell. Clare County Teens ages 13 – 18 years old are welcome to come and fill a backpack with hygiene products! The will also have food, drink and games for teens including a Corn Hole tournament starting at 5pm. For more information please contact Sara McCurdy at 989-386-8644.

Wednesday, August 7th 4pm – 7pm

Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, 1574 E. Washington Rd, Farwell

