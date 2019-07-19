Community Events July-August 2019

July 19, 2019

July 19

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all seniors in the community.

This fun get together will be held the first and third Friday of every month at the Parish Hall from 10am – 1pm with exercise from 10:15am – 10:45am.

Treats and beverages will be provided. Bring your needle work if you like, play cards, domino’s, checkers, mahjong or bring your own game. Puzzles also available.

We will do our best to make rides available for those needing one. Call the parish office at 989-386-9862

Senior Social

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

Old Fashioned Camp Revival Meeting

Come out for the Old Fashioned Camp Revival Meeting on July 18th through 21st. This non denominational gathering of Christians joining for good fellowship, fun and sharing. Games, music and old fashioned revival speakers each night. Bring sitting arrangements, free will donations accepted, children welcome. For questions and more information call Lance and Jeanie Sprague, 989-539-3210.

Old Fashioned Camp Revival Meeting

Thursday July 18th thru Sunday July 21st

Old Fashioned Camp, 310 W. Larch Rd., Harrison

July 20

Clare Community Chess Club

The Clare County Chess Club meets every Saturday from 10:00am – 1:30 pm. at the Pere Marquette District Library. Beginner to expert – all skill levels welcome. Please bring your own chess set. Free and open to the public.

Clare Community Chess Club

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E 4th St, Clare

Saturday’s, 10:00am – 1:30pm

July 21

July 25

Clare Hall of Fame Inductees

On July 25, 2019, Clare Public Schools will induct the thirteenth class of athletes, teams and Clare supporters into the Clare Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. The six inductees this year are Al Bransdorfer, Steve Marshall, Jeff Punches, Marty Schlafley and the 2009 State Final Football Team. If you know any of the individuals being inducted, or are just interested in attending, please contact the Clare High School Athletic Office at 306 Schoolcrest, 989-386-9561 for tickets. After July first, please contact Clare Public Schools administrative office at 201 E. State St., 989-386-9945.

Clare Hall of Fame Inductees

Thursday, July 25, 6:30pm

Doherty Hotel, 604 N. McEwan, Clare

July 26

Baby Pantry Diaper Drive

Clare County MSU Extension, 4-H, AmeriCorps, and Clare county libraries are partnering to conduct a diaper drive for the Clare County Baby Pantry. We need everyone to pitch in what they can. The Baby Pantry is open to moms who can visit the baby pantry each week to get diapers (up to age 3) and needed supplies for children up to age 5.

Drop-off boxes are located at the Harrison District Library, Pere Marquette District Library and Surrey Township Public Library until May 17th. Please call Maggie Mieske, MSU Extension 4-H/AmeriCorps member with questions: 231-539-7805.

Baby Pantry Diaper Drive

Clare County Baby Pantry, 211 W Spruce St, Harrison

July 27

Raise and Release 4H Program

In 2018, the Clare County Small Animal 4-H Program and the Isabella/Clare County Pheasants Forever Chapter teamed up and created the Raise and Release Program at the Clare County Fair. In the first year, there were eleven 4-H members that participated. These members were given pheasant chicks to raise and then sell at the small animal auction at the fair. They were then to release them.

This year, they have nineteen 4-H members from the Clare County Fair participating in the program.

Come out and support the 4-H members on Saturday, July 27th at 3:00 PM at the Clare County Small Animal Auction, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, Michigan.

Raise and Release 4H Program

Saturday, July 27th 3:00pm

Clare County Small Animal Auction, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison, Michigan.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th St., Clare

Saturday, 4pm – 6pm

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Come out for the Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree at the First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison. The 2019 Schedule will be set as the last Saturday of the month now through October from 6 – 8 P.M.

All Musicians/Singers are welcome. For more information, Contact: Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

or Bob @ 989-539-5637

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Saturday, DATE

First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison

July 28

Sonrise National Park VBS

Join us for Sonrise National Park vacation bible school at Colonville Bible Church, 7233 E. Coleman Rd, Clare on July 28th thru August 1st from 5:30pm to 8:15pm. There will be Bible Stories, Crafts, Games, Skits and songs. For children grades Kindergarten through 5th. www.colonvillechurch.org to register. For questions please call 989-386-2875

Sonrise National Park VBS

Sunday, July 28th thru Thursday, August 1st 5:30pm – 8:15pm

Colonville Bible Church, 7233 E. Coleman Rd, CLare

July 29

Clare FCA Sports Camp

Clare FCA Sports Camp at Clare High School Monday, July 29 – August 1 from 6-8:30pm. For kids ages 5-13. Each attendee will experience Unbelievable fun, outstanding sports training, awesome speakers, incredible friendships, life change. Registration Cost: $10 before July 29 or $12 after. Register online at www.clareaog.com/sportscamp or at Clare High School on July 28 between 5-6pm.

Clare FCA Sports Camp

Monday, July 29th thru Thursday, August 1st 6pm – 8:30pm

Clare High School, 306 Schoolcrest Ave, Clare

July 30

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Summer Euchre Night

Tuesdays starting at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

July 31

American Legion Cruise In

The American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell is hosting a weekly “Cruise-In” for classic cars, street rods, rat rods and any vehicle that you wish to display. The “Cruise-In” takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no registration fee and refreshments will be served. Come on out and share your ride or just come and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles. For more information call Aaron Moline at 989-802-9487.

American Legion Cruise In

Wednesday’s 5:00pm – 7:00pm

American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell

August 1

Summer Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. The shooting will start June 6 through September 26. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-1193.

Summer Trap Shoot

Thursdays, 6:00pm

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George

