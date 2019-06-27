Community Events June 28 – July 17

June 27, 2019

June 28

Busy Bee Story Time

Join the Pere Marquette District Library for weekly story and play time for toddler and preschool age children and their parents! Story time is every Friday from 10:30am – 11:30am.

Busy Bee Story Time

Pere Marquette District Library

Friday’s, 10:30am – 11: 30am

Clare Hall of Fame Inductees

On July 25, 2019, Clare Public Schools will induct the thirteenth class of athletes, teams and Clare supporters into the Clare Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. The six inductees this year are Al Bransdorfer, Steve Marshall, Jeff Punches, Marty Schlafley and the 2009 State Final Football Team. If you know any of the individuals being inducted, or are just interested in attending, please contact the Clare High School Athletic Office at 306 Schoolcrest, 989-386-9561 for tickets. After July first, please contact Clare Public Schools administrative office at 201 E. State St., 989-386-9945.

Clare Hall of Fame Inductees

Thursday, July 25, 6:30pm

Doherty Hotel, 604 N. McEwan, Clare

An American Celebration

Please join the Gateway Community Band and Gateway Community Chorus on June 28th as they pay homage to this great country with an Independence concert titled “An American Celebration”. The concert will take place at 8:00pm at Shamrock Park in Clare. As this concert is a celebration of America you can expect to hear favorites such as: What a Wonderful World, God Bless America, Twelfth Street Rag and An American Celebration. Whether your musical tastes run from traditional, patriotic, ragtime or marches there is sure to be something for everyone.

For more information visit the band’s website www.gatewaybands.org or Facebook page.

An American Celebration

Friday, June 28th 8:00pm

Shamrock Park, 404 Wilcox Pkwy, Clare

City of Clare Fireworks Display

This years fireworks disply for the City of Clare will be on Friday, June 28th at dusk. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the fun at Shamrock Park.

City of Clare Fireworks

Friday, June 28th Dusk

Shamrock Park, 404 Wilcox Pkwy, Clare

June 29

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church at 105 E. 7th St is hosting a Saturday Soup event on the last Saturday of every month from 4pm – 6pm. Soup, salad, sandwiches, dessert, coffee, tea, lemonade and milk! Free to attend! For more information please call Laurie at 989-506-1812 or Rose at 989-588-2256.

Saturday Soup

Clare United Methodist Church, 105 E. 7th St., Clare

Saturday, 4pm – 6pm

July 2

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Summer Euchre Night

Tuesdays starting at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

July 3

American Legion Cruise In

The American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell is hosting a weekly “Cruise-In” for classic cars, street rods, rat rods and any vehicle that you wish to display. The “Cruise-In” takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no registration fee and refreshments will be served. Come on out and share your ride or just come and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles. For more information call Aaron Moline at 989-802-9487.

American Legion Cruise In

Wednesday’s 5:00pm – 7:00pm

American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell

City of Harrison Fireworks Display

This years fireworks disply for the City of Harrison will be on Wednesday July 3rd at dusk. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the fun.

Fourth of July Fireworks

Wednesday, July 3rd Dusk

Clare County Fairgrounds, 418 Fairlane St., Harrison

July 5

Senior Socials

Our Lady of Hope Parish in Clare is hosting a social event for all seniors in the community.

This event will be held the first and third Friday of every month at the parish hall at OLOH. The events will be form 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Treats and beverages will be provided by the church. We are suggesting everyone bring a

bag lunch for themselves and enjoy what you like with old and new friends.

Rides will be made available for those needing one. Call the parish office at 989-386-9862

and we’ll do our best to make it work.

Senior Social

Friday, 10am – 1pm

Our Lady of Hope Parish, 106 E Wheaton Ave, Clare

July 6

Craft and Bake Sale

The Lincoln Township Hall at 175 Lake George Ave will be hosting a bake sale on July 6th from 9am – 4pm and July 7th from 9am – 2pm. Sponsored by the Lincoln Township Fire Department Aux.

Craft and Bake Sale

Saturday and Sunday July 6th and 7th

Lincoln Township Hall, 175 Lake George Ave., Lake George

Breakfast Buffet

The Lake George Boosters Club invites everyone to their Breakfast Buffet. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, North of Lake George. We serve from 8am to 11am on Saturday, July 6 . The proceeds go to our College Scholarships.

Breakfast Buffet

Saturday, July 6th 8am – 11am

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Rd, Lake George

Village of Farwell Fireworks Display

This years fireworks disply for the Village of Farwell will be on Saturday, July 6th at dusk following the Figure 8 derby.

Fourth of July Fireworks

Saturday, July 6th Dusk

Farwell Fairgrounds, 221 W Main St, Farwell

July 8

St. Athanasius VBS

On Monday, July 8th through Friday, July 12th St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Harrison

will be hosting Vacation Bible School from 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Children ages 5-12 of all faiths are welcome. Discovery Mission is focused on teaching kids that God has a mission for everyone!

To register call 989-426-7154 or 989-539-6232 for more information.

St. Athanasius VBS

Monday, July 8th thru Friday, July 12th 1:00pm – 3:30pm

St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 310 S Broad St, Harrison

July 9

SEW MUCH FUN 4-H DAY CAMP

The Clare County 4-H Program is holding a 2-day ”Sew Much Fun Day Camp,” on Tuesday, July 9th and Wednesday, July 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the basement of the Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E. 4th St. in Clare. The day camp will be led by Tina McPhall, certified sewing instructor. Camp is open to youth 9-19 years old as of 1-1-19 and FREE to current 4H members. There is a one time membership fee for new members. Questions? Call Maggie Mieske, at 989-539-7805 or email mieskema@msu.edu.

SEW MUCH FUN 4-H DAY CAMP

Tuesday, July 9th thru Wednesday, July 10th 9am – 3pm

Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E. 4th St., Clare

July 10

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, July 10th at 4 Leaf Brewing in the City of Clare, 412 N McEwan St. We will be discussing the upcoming Clare County Fair, and the Tri-County Picnic. For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com.

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

Wednesday, July 10th 6:30pm

Four Leaf Brewing, 412 N McEwan St., Clare

July 12

Lake Eagles Building Fundraiser

The Lake Eagles will be having a building fundraiser on July 12th and 13th starting at 2pm. Events will include 50/50 raffles, give aways, horseshoes and a cook out. Live DJ on Friday and Saturday starting at 7pm. We will be open all weekend long so stop in. We’d also like to invite the public to play horseshoes every Tuesday starting at 5pm.

Lake Eagles Building Fundraiser

Friday and Saturday, July 12th – 13th 2pm

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3761, 11425 W Ludington Dr, Lake

July 13

Art of Gardening

Clare County Arts Council will be holding their “Art of Gardening” on July 13 from 10-3. You will visit four gardens plus a tour of the Jackson Street Chapel. Also you will be able to see and bid on the Ironing Boards at the Clare Union Railroad Depot, located on 4th Street in Clare. Tickets are $10 before July 13 and $12 the day of the event. You can purchase your tickets at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. This event is held rain or shine. If you have questions, contact Carol at 989.386.3861.

Art of Gardening

Saturday, July 13th 10am – 3pm

Clare Union Railroad Depot, 214 W 4th St, Clare

July 15

Set Sail VBS

Ready to Set Sail this summer at Vacation Bible School? Come aboard and learn a little about sailing with the One who made the lakes and the seas. Weather life’s storms wrapped in Jesus’ saving arms. Follow Joseph as he guides us through rough situations.

Throughout the week you will explore important parts of boats, make nautical-themed crafts and snacks, and sail through challenges.

Set sail July 15-18th, from 10:00am-12noon. Children ages 3-12 are welcome. Register online at stjohnclare.org or call the church office at 989-386-7216.

Set Sail VBS

July 15th – 18th, 10:00am – 12:00noon

St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1004 N McEwan St, Clare

July 17

