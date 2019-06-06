Community Events June 7, 2019

June 6, 2019

June 7

Clare Youth Soccer Registration

It’s that time of year again for registering for fall soccer. Registration is going on May 15 – July 15, 2019!! All youth in the Clare area are welcome and parents are encouraged to sign up their children ages pre-Kindergarten – 8th grades, based on the 2019-2020 school year, for the Clare Youth Soccer program. Games will be scheduled for Saturdays in September and October. You may pick up a form at City Hall or you can also download online atwww.cityofclare.org.

For questions on the Youth Soccer League, please contact Joy Simmer at 386-7541 ext. 213 or by email at jsimmer@cityofclare.org.

Now through July 15, 2019

Clare City Hall, 202 W 5th St, Clare

Busy Bee Story Time

Join the Pere Marquette District Library for weekly story and play time for toddler and preschool age children and their parents! Story time is every Friday from 10:30am – 11:30am.

Pere Marquette District Library

Friday’s, 10:30am – 11: 30am

Summer Science, Tech, Engineering and Math Program

The Verizon Innovative Learning Program returns to Mid for 2019, and introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, including augmented reality, 3D printing, entrepreneurship, and more, to 6th-8th grade girls.

This summer 100 6th – 8th grade girls from local middle schools in Clare and Gladwin counties will attend courses at Mid Michigan College during an intensive three-week learning experience.

The camp takes place 8:30am-4pm on weekdays July 22 through August 9 and is free of charge. Participating students receive lunch each day and a tablet to use during the camp. Interested students should register by June 28 and can do so by contacting Sarah Kohler at skohler@midmich.edu or (989) 386-6622 x535.

June 28th deadline

Mid Michigan College, 1375 S Clare Ave, Harrison

Tree Farm Field Day

This years Tree Farm Field Day will be held on Friday, June 7th from 10am-2pm at Mid Michigan College, Harrison Campus, Room 102 CMIS Building. Cost is FREE, but pre-registration is required

To register or for more information call Nia Becker at 989.539.6401 or Email nia.becker@macd.org

Friday, June 7th 10am – 2pm

Mid Michigan College, Room 102 CMIS Building, 1375 S Clare Ave, Harrison

Clare Hall of Fame Inductees

On July 25, 2019, Clare Public Schools will induct the thirteenth class of athletes, teams and Clare supporters into the Clare Hall of Fame. The induction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Doherty Hotel in Clare. The six inductees this year are Al Bransdorfer, Steve Marshall, Jeff Punches, Marty Schlafley and the 2009 State Final Football Team. If you know any of the individuals being inducted, or are just interested in attending, please contact the Clare High School Athletic Office at 306 Schoolcrest, 989-386-9561 for tickets. After July first, please contact Clare Public Schools administrative office at 201 E. State St., 989-386-9945.

Thursday, July 25, 6:30pm

Doherty Hotel, 604 N. McEwan, Clare

June 8

I Bike Lake Trail Ride

I BIKE LAKE, MI Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the beautiful new Lake Station Trailhead. 20, 30 and 50 mile out-and-back ride options all begin at 8:00 a.m. on the Pere Marquette State Rail Trail in the village of Lake. Three aid stations along the way. Gorgeous scenery. Register day of event: $25. Sponsored by Friends of Garfield Township Parks and Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation

Saturday, June 8th 8:00am

Lake Station Trail Head, Lake

June 11

Free Clothing

Living Hope Lutheran Church free clothing store will be open in June on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of the month. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 and Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 9:00am – 3:00pm on both days. We are getting plenty of donations so please come and see what we have for your family. We have some items from the rummage sale also.

We are located in the Old Chemical Bank Drivein, 2370 W. Ludington Dr, Farwell across from Reds Party and Marathon Station. If you have something to donate please leave it at Living Hope Lutheran Church which is loceated at 2855 Cadillac Drive, Farwell east of M115 and US10 overpass. There is a box provided at the south end of the church. If you ahve any questions contact Marian 989-544-2883 or DeLynn 989-588-9701.

WE WILL BE CLOSED THE MONTH OF JULY BECAUSE OF VACATIONS.

Tuesday, June 11th and June 25th 9:00am – 3:00pm

Living Hope Lutheran Clothing Store, 2370 W. Ludington Dr, Farwell

June 12

Clare County Democratic Party Meeting

The Clare County Democratic Party have their regular monthly meetings the 2nd Wednesday every month, 6:30 pm. The next meeting is Wednesday, June 12th in the lower level meeting room of the Clare County Courthouse, 225 W. Main St., in Harrison. We will be honoring our Scholarship Winner and discussing what is happening throughout the County. Refreshments will be served. The Public is welcome to all of our meetings.

For more information go to www.clarecountydemocrats.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clarecountydems, and you can also contact: Stephanie Terpening, County Party Chair, at contact@clarecountydemocrats.com.

Wednesday, June 12th 6:30pm

Clare County Courthouse, 225 W. Main St., Harrison

June 13

Art Alley Mural Painting

Clare’s Art Alley is excited to announce this year’s Artist in Residence, Sylvia Methner Coon, from Coleman. Sylvia’s Art Alley summer community project will be a mural painting on the back side of the downtown business “Her Place” located on the corner of McEwan and 5th Street in Clare. Starting on Thursday, June 13th from 6-8 pm, the community is invited to help paint the original mural design created by Sylvia entitled “Butterfly Magic.” It is free to the public, all supplies will be provided, no art experience is required- all ages are welcome. Open painting will continue every Thursday evening from 6-8 pm (excluding July 4th) through the summer until completion of the mural in August.

Thursday, June 13th 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Clare Art Alley, downtown Clare

June 14

Baby Pantry Diaper Drive

Clare County MSU Extension, 4-H, AmeriCorps, and Clare county libraries are partnering to conduct a diaper drive for the Clare County Baby Pantry. We need everyone to pitch in what they can. The Baby Pantry is open to moms who can visit the baby pantry each week to get diapers (up to age 3) and needed supplies for children up to age 5.

Drop-off boxes are located at the Harrison District Library, Pere Marquette District Library and Surrey Township Public Library until May 17th. Please call Maggie Mieske, MSU Extension 4-H/AmeriCorps member with questions: 231-539-7805.

Clare County Baby Pantry, 211 W Spruce St, Harrison

June 18

Summer Euchre Night

The Lake George Boosters Club is hosting Summer Euchre on Tuesdays starting now through August 27. We are located at 89 S. Bringold, north of Lake George. You are welcome to bring a snack to share at the break if you want to. Doors open at 6:00 with cards starting at 7pm. The PUBLIC IS INIVITED.

Tuesdays starting at 6PM

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave., Lake George

June 19

American Legion Cruise In

The American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell is hosting a weekly “Cruise-In” for classic cars, street rods, rat rods and any vehicle that you wish to display. The “Cruise-In” takes place each Wednesday throughout the summer from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no registration fee and refreshments will be served. Come on out and share your ride or just come and enjoy all the beautiful vehicles. For more information call Aaron Moline at 989-802-9487.

Wednesday’s 5:00pm – 7:00pm

American Legion Post 558, 400 E. Ludington, Farwell

June 20

Summer Trap Shoot

The Lake George Boosters Club, located at 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George, would like to invite the public to their Summer Trap Shoot. They shoot Thursday’s, at 6:00pm. The shooting will start June 6 through September 26. Young shooters are welcome. For additional information please call Gary Maas 989-588-1193.

Thursdays, 6:00pm

Lake George Boosters Club, 89 S. Bringold Ave, Lake George

June 22

Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree

Come out for the Ole Time Country Gospel Jamboree at the First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison. The 2019 Schedule will be set as the last Saturday of the month now through October from 6 – 8 P.M.

All Musicians/Singers are welcome. For more information, Contact: Pastor Vaughn 989-539-7163

or Bob @ 989-539-5637

Saturday, DATE

First Congregational Church, 211 West Spruce Street, Harrison

