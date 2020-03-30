Coronavirus Accelerates Day By Day

March 30, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Following is a Coronavirus timeline over the past week with information from 9 & 10 News and local government agencies.



On March 10th, there were just two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the whole state. Just over one week ago, March 18th, that number had grown 80 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan. As of March 25th, there are now 2,295 … in just 15 days.



Clare has one case of the virus confirmed. Four surrounding counties also have confirmed cases: six in Midland, two in Gladwin, one in Roscommon and two in Isabella.



On March 18th the president signed a $100 billion coronavirus relief package into law which includes provisions for free testing and paid emergency leave.



March 19th, Michigan health officials reported 334 confirmed cases and District Health Department #10, just west of Clare, closed offices and continued services by appointment only. Last Monday, the Central Michigan District Health Department followed suit and closed, continuing services here only by appointment. CMDHD serves Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon Counties.



With the threat growing, on the 19th, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved economic assistance for small businesses in the state affected by the virus, which took three lives in 24 hours.



The pandemic continued to spread to northern Michigan with the first case reported in Midland County, and cases reported in Leelanau County and Otsego County on the 19th. A Charlevoix County woman with the virus was in treatment downstate.



Meanwhile, unemployment applications surged across the country.



Last Friday, March 20th, the deadline to file federal taxes was moved from April 15th to July 15th.



Michigan cases reported that day totaled 334 with three deaths, while worldwide the number of cases neared 247,000.



That day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked the White House to fund the Michigan National Guard to help respond to the coronavirus by distributing food and supplies to impacted families and assist the state’s health department by collecting needed medical supplies for the Health Department to distribute.



Last Saturday, the number of Michigan cases climbed to 787 and there were 6 deaths with three new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Michigan including the first case reported in Clare County, and a first case each in Charlevoix and Emmet Counties.



March 21, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order to “temporarily” close non-essential personal care services – hair, nail and tanning salons, tattoo parlors and services that force people to be within six feet of each other.



On Sunday March 22nd, four new cases were reported in Chippewa, Otsego and Roscommon Counties and in Petoskey, McLaren North Michigan reported that a patient in their isolation unit tested positive for COVID-19.



The Michigan total of confirmed cases climbed to 1,035 and the death toll to eight.



By Monday, March 23rd, the death toll in Michigan was up to 15 and the statewide confirmed cases went up 1,328. Both Kalkaska County and Manistee County reported first confirmed cases of COVID-19. The national numbers went up to 40,841 with 483 deaths. Worldwide the numbers jumped to 366,946 with 16,100 dead from the virus. Italy and the U.S. had the most cases.



In a Monday morning press conference, Governor Whitmer issued a “stay at home” order for all non-essential employees to fight the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. For at least the next three weeks individuals may only leave their home or place of residence for very limited circumstances. Executive Order 2020-2 prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes, unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or conduct minimum basic operations.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that as a response to Whitmer’s executive order, it would close state park campgrounds, overnight lodging facilities and shelters effective March 24th through at least April 13.



The president signed an executive order Monday making it against the law to hoard medical supplies in the U.S. with the intention of selling them at inflated prices.



By Wednesday afternoon, the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan was still climbing and the death toll was up to 24.



Across the U.S. 46,168 cases were confirmed with 582 deaths Wednesday morning.



A Federal $2 trillion spending play to ease the economic impact of the pandemic was blocked Tuesday by Democrats in Congress who argued that it was more of a corporate bailout than help for the health crisis. The debate between Republicans and Democrats was continuing Wednesday morning.



The Federal Reserve was reportedly taking drastic steps to make borrowing easier for banks and other large entities.

