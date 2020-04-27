Emergency Director Doing His Best With Very Few Supplies

April 27, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Even though Clare County has a small number of COVID-19 cases, health workers and essential workers like firemen and police still need protective gear.



Despite requests for an extensive list of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) which is badly needed in the county, Director Jerry Becker said all they have received has been 25,000 size x gloves and 30,000 medium gloves and most recently two five-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer and a pallet of ½ gal bottles of hand sanitizer.



He said Tuesday, “We have begun distribution of that this morning and it continues as we speak.”



He added, “We did receive over the weekend, shared from our healthcare partners, some protective masks (not N95s) that will provide basic protection for our responders.”



He continued, “We have been advised that more shipments should be expected later this week on Friday-Saturday, but we don’t know what may be coming on those shipments.



The list of items he has requested began March 29 and have continued with additional requests through April 17ths. Items still listed as “in progress” include disinfectant wipes, spray disinfectant, safety glasses, several sizes of Tyvek suits, N95 and standard masks, several sizes of sterile surgical gowns, forehead thermometers, face shields, and repeated requests for N95 masks, face shields and Tyvek suits.



Only the hand sanitizer and gloves have been sent since mid-March.

Becker said he has received handmade masks as well as some items donated locally by both businesses and individuals, but the much needed N95 masks, gowns and Tyvek suits are desperately needed by the area hospital and senior facilities in the area. The Review was told earlier this week that one facility in the county was making gowns with heavy duty trash bags.



“I don’t know what we would have done without the local help,” he said.

