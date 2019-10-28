Equipment Failure Knocks Out Power on Sunday

October 28, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The failure of a Consumer’s Energy 46 KV power line caused a widespread power outage in Clare County Sunday morning.



Clare County Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker said Tuesday that the line failure caused and automatic shut off to two substations knocking out power to 14,396 homes around 8 a.m.



“The power was out for homes and businesses in the entire northern part of Clare County and into the southern portion of Roscommon County,” Becker said. “The power was out for nearly four hours.”



He said all of the power outages, which began just north of Clare, were restored around noon. “The outage brought in multiple medical equipment calls and several alarm reports, but no accidents were reported when traffic signals were out.”

