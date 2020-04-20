Evart DDA Says Summer Events Still in Place

April 20, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

EVART — As the coronavirus crisis continues, many upcoming Evart community events could be at a question mark.

But Bryan Tiedt, director of Evart’s Downtown Development Authority, indicated his department’s activities are still on.



“The DDA has not canceled any of their events,” he said. “They’re still going to hold them down at the Evart Farmer’s Market starting the second weekend in June. We’ll have various events at the depot down by the market.



“Other than that, I’m not sure if any of the city’s events have been canceled.”



There are press reports, however, the county is considering cancelling its fireworks display on July 4 because of the pandemic, especially if large gatherings are still prohibited by the state. A decision could come at the council’s next meeting on Monday.



“As far as the impact (from the virus) right now, we’re kind of assessing it,” Tiedt said. “The DDA board has been in touch with several businesses.”

Tiedt previously noted the capital improvement program was taking up plenty of his time. The capital improvement program involves a living document of sorts, Tiedt indicated.



“It’s good information for a lot of our water and street infrastructure projects,” he said. “This information can be tied into that to help us better prioritize those projects.”

