First Two Cases of Coronavirus Show Up Downstate

March 16, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Michigan now has two confirmed cases of Coronavirus, according to an WXYZ post late Tuesday evening.



The cases have been reported in Oakland and Wayne Counties. Both victims are middle aged and one is a woman from Oakland County and the other is a man from Wayne County. One of the two is reportedly an inpatient at the University of Michigan Health System and is reported stable.



Late Tuesday evening Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared at state of emergency. The state has a website set up specifically for COVID-19 AT Michigan.gov/coronavirus.



WXYZ said, “Currently, 57 people have tested negative for COVID-19 and 77 others have had testing approved. There are hundreds of others in the state being monitored.”



Congressman John Moolenaar made the following statement on the news: “The Coronavirus is a serious public health concern, and while the immediate risk is low, residents should follow the simple advice of public health experts to limit their risk and prevent the spread of the virus. In Congress, I recently voted for funding that will help Michigan’s state and local governments respond to the virus and I continue to monitor developments in our state and across the nation.”



The number of U.S. cases on Wednesday was over 1,000 reported in 38 states according to the World Health Organization. The U.S. deaths numbered 31.



The Who has now officially declared the 2019 Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic. Global deaths numbered more than 4,300 Wednesday and the confirmed cases at 5 p.m. Wednesday world-wide was more than 121,000, according to a statement by Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The virus was in 114 countries.



Symptoms for COVID-19 and the seasonal flu are similar. Both are respiratory infections that cause a fever, shortness of breath and a cough, runny nose and/or a sore throat.



Both have the potential to cause severe illness and pneumonia, especially in the very young, older adults and those with respiratory problems. Healthy adults usually recover from the flu without difficulty.



2019 Novel Coronavirus is a virus strain that has only spread in people since December. Little is known about the new virus. It is spread through the air by coughing and sneezing; by close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; by touching and object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth nose or eyes; and in rare cases, by contact with feces.



Symptoms of the virus may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.



There are steps residents can take to prevent spread of the flu and the common cold that will also help prevent coronavirus disease, including:



Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds if available. If not, using hand sanitizer.



Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.



Avoiding contact with people who are sick.



Staying at home if you are sick and contacting your healthcare provider.



There are no medications specifically approved for coronavirus. People infected with 2019 Novel Coronavirus should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms. For severe cases, treatment should include care to support vital organ functions.

