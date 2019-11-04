Frost Earns Eagle Rank

November 4, 2019

Troop 620 would like to acknowledge Kyle Frost on earning his Eagle Scout award.  Kyle became an Eagle Scout on June 1 2019.  Kyle’s Eagle Scout project was building benches, and general cleanup on the Shamrock lake island.

