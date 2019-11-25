Frozen Fun at Rooftop Landing

November 25, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Some “Frozen Fun” at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm is scheduled tomorrow, November 23rd for youngsters.



From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the farm on Stevenson Lake Road, south of Clare, a “Frozen” themed day at the farm Saturday will feature some of the movie theme characters, including pictures with Sven and Olaf in a “Frozen” sleigh (available for purchase); meeting Anna; “Frozen” themed treats plus all the other special activities available at the Farm. Admission is $5 but children age one and under are free.

Share This Post Tweet