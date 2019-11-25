November 25, 2019
By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
Some “Frozen Fun” at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm is scheduled tomorrow, November 23rd for youngsters.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the farm on Stevenson Lake Road, south of Clare, a “Frozen” themed day at the farm Saturday will feature some of the movie theme characters, including pictures with Sven and Olaf in a “Frozen” sleigh (available for purchase); meeting Anna; “Frozen” themed treats plus all the other special activities available at the Farm. Admission is $5 but children age one and under are free.
