Garage, Antique Vehicle Destroyed in Wednesday Fire

December 23, 2019

Clare firefighters, with the assistance of Garfield and Surrey Township Fire Departments were able to save the Brown home on Maple Road Wednesday evening, but the garage and antique car inside were a total loss.

Clare firefighters had their work cut out for them when a propane tank in the garage began venting and feeding the flames.

Firefighters observe the burned out building.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A garage and the antique auto stored inside were destroyed in a fire Wednesday evening, Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman reported. He said he believes the auto was a 1970s model.



Firefighters were called to the scene at the home of Ben and Jeri Brown, 1386 Maple Road around 5:50 p.m.



When they arrived, the garage was totally engulfed, Chapman said. The owners were not home at the time. “We were able to save the home with only minor exterior damage and the building was insured.”



Chapman said they believe the fire started “in or around” a wood boiler in the back of the building. He said a propane tank that vented during the fire made it harder to extinguish the blaze.



Firefighters were on the scene for about two and a half hours, Chapman said. The CFD was assisted at the scene by Surrey Township Fire Department, Garfield Township FD, Isabella North East FD and by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service.



There were no injuries.

