Good News for Farwell-Reduced Interest on Bonds

March 9, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Farwell Superintendent Steven Scoville gave the Board of Education some good news at the regular meeting Monday evening.



He gave the board an update on the bond sales for the $20.1 million renovation project that begins this spring, saying that lower interest than was originally estimated will save the district millions and reduce the average millage cost to repay the bonds from 2.76 to 2.37 mills over the 19-year repayment.



He said the savings would also shorten the term for the three-mill rate from seven years to three years.



Scoville said, “On March 9th at 6 PM in the High School Media Center, Farwell Area Schools will host a community forum on their current bond project. Community members will learn details regarding our recent bond sales and the positive impact these outstanding sales will have on our project and the cost to tax payers. Our conservative estimate was that we would secure an interest rate between 4.1% and 4.25%, [but] our actual True Interest Cost/Final Interest Rate is 2.116%. “This is great news for the Farwell Area Schools and community! This will save our tax payers over 4 million dollars in debt service payments. The result will be fewer years at the 3 mils [level]. Factors like the economy and our community’s taxable value can still impact our millage rate, but the bond sales was a really good next step.”



He said the reduced interest rate would also mean a $702,825 increase in the project fund deposit which could be used for additional project work or to reduce the bond repayment.



Scoville said, “Those attending the forum will learn more about the project time line, positive impact of our bond sales and even more details. The Farwell Area Schools BOE will also be seeking input for their long-range Dynamic Plan which will be one of the main topics of their March 16, 2020 board workshop.”



In another matter Farwell’s Powerlifters and Bowling team were honored at the meeting.



The powerlifters finished second at the Muskegon Mona Shores Regional competition.



Regional. Regional Champions included JV Chris Tigner; Varsity Glen Coburn and Xavier McNitch and Women’s’ Varsity Wrestler Mia Fetzer. Regional Medalists who finished in the top three in their weight class included: Chris Tigner, Devon St. John, Dominic Krabil, Bradin Maxey, Owen Murphy, Zach Haring, Mason Detweiler, Glen Coburn, Xavier McNitch, James Railer and Mia Fetzer and Andrea Torr in the women’s varsity wrestling.



Varsity State Qualifiers included Mia Fetzer, Andrea Torr, Devon St. John, Owen Murphy, Dominic Krabil, Glen Coburn, James Railer and Xavier McNitch. JV Qualifiers were Mason Detwieler and Chris Tigner.



The boys bowling team finished third at regionals last weekend and qualified for the state tournament. Connor Yule was named second Team All-Conference and All Conference Honorable Mention went to JJ Crysler, Dakota Wardle-little and John Cogswell.



The girls bowling team finished the season tied for 4th place in the Jack Pine Conference. Olivia Moss earned All-Conference Honorable Mention.



The Athletic Update also included boys’ and girls’ basketball and wrestling reports.



The Varsity boys’ basketball team is currently 6-13 overall and tied for fifth place in the JPC at 4-9. The girls’ basketball team finished their season 12-8 overall and tied for fifth place in the JPC at 7-7, the most overall and conference victories since 2011-12.



In wrestling, Noah Wrona was second-team JPC at 152 lbs., and Chase Burchette earned Honorable Mention at 171 lbs.



The report included a reminder that spring practices are set to begin next Monday, March 9th.



Board approval was given for a Letter of Understanding between the board and the Farwell Education Association to add personnel to the FEA because boys and girls bowling and Middle School volleyball was moved from a club sport to a school sport but the coaching positions were never added to the contract.



Changes to Appendix B – Schedule B included adding a bowling head coach for boys and a bowling head coach for girls and a MS volleyball coach; adding a work study coordinator (additional duties) with compensation and an Educere Coordinator (additional duties) and compensation.

Other business at the regular BOE meeting included:

*A presentation by Clare-Gladwin RESD Superintendent Sheryl Pressler about the CTE program;

*A reminder of the importance of the census information to programs like Title I and the food program;

*A report from Scoville that the Fiber project is complete except for the switch over;

*Approval for an overnight trip for the powerlifting club;

*Approval of the Athletic Complex Maintenance Contract;

*Approval for the regularly scheduled technology purchase;

*Accepting the resignation of JV Softball Coach Ken Young;

*Approval of an agreement for Forestry and Educational Services for the district’s woodlands program with 30 students enrolled.

*Recognition of High School Students of the Month including Tyler Wardwell (8th), Remi Sponseller (9th), Michele Hamilton (10th); Max Noell (11th); John Cogswell (12th) and Timberland student Alex Woodworth.

*Approval of monthly operational invoices totaling $345,989.66.

