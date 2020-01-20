Grant Township Implements New Plan for Road Violations

January 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Supervisor Dan Dysinger said at Tuesday’s Grant Township meeting that “the problems with local people [over the truck route restrictions] has about disappeared.”



Infractions are now being handled with a notice to the offending company when the road in use by a semi or heavy truck is a prohibited truck route. “That seems to be working,” Dysinger reported.



In October, Dysinger said, “There are some changes which will take place with the Truck Route Ordinance, that are limited to removing restrictions on certain roadways. These include, Beaver Rd. from Old US10/M115 to Maple Rd./Harrison Ave. and Harrison Ave. from Beaver Rd. /Maple Rd. to Clarabella. Those roads are part of the County primary road system.

Additions to the Ordinance will be more strict restrictions on oversize loads and overuse of engine (Jake) brakes. The Township is installing weight levels signs on the restricted routes to comply with recent changes in State Law.



In November, the board accepted a letter of resignation from Ordinance Enforcement Officer Rod Williams citing personal reasons. Dysinger said, “He has agreed to help in transitioning and training the new Ordinance Enforcement Team.”



The Township board approved the appointments of Merle Harmon, John Urquhart and John Lake to an Ordinance Enforcement Team at that meeting.



Dysinger explained the changes, “A comparison of what is described in the Civil Infractions Ordinance 2016-3 is compared to the new fine schedule in the changes to the truck Route Ordinance 2016-1: The civil infraction ordinance, section 7 says, ‘unless a different schedule of civil fines is provided for by an applicable ordinance, the civil fines payable to the Bureau (Township) upon admission of responsibility by person or persons that have been served with ‘Municipal Civil Infractions Violation Notices is hereby established and shall be posted at the bureau and the Township Hall.”



He continued, “The fines established in the Civil Infractions Ordinance 2016-3 are $125 for the first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for a 3rd offense. In the Truck Route Ordinance, the new established fines are $250 for the first offense and $500 for each subsequent offense. Since a different fine schedule is provided for in the Truck Route fine schedule, this is what will be used. The fines and changes to the routes become effective upon publication.”



Dysinger added, “Additionally, with the unwise change in State Law last year, which exempted Agricultural haulers, the Truck Route was ‘watered down’ with the exception that enforcement by weight was omitted in the law change.”



He said, “When all weight restriction signs are in place (Dysinger said at the meeting that project is now two-thirds finished), all commercial loads, agricultural or otherwise in excess of six tons will be prohibited on restricted routes in the Township.”



“There are sufficient alternate routes for haulers to use providing access to affected locations in the Township. Once all haulers, including agricultural haulers, are notified by mail, our enforcement will begin using the new fine schedule. Some commercial haulers have already been notified,” he said. “We can observe that they have [already] become more compliant to avoid the fines.”



Changes to the Truck Route ordinance were approved by the board Tuesday evening. The changes eliminate the language for the second violation, and eliminate Maple Road/Beaver Road between Harrison Avenue and M-115 (Old US-10) from the roads that are prohibited to heavy trucks.



In another matter, the board approved one oil and gas lease and rejected another request to do seismic testing on the old landfill property.



The board voted to approve a lease with West Bay Exploration for the five acres where the township hall is located. They will pay $550 annually for the lease plus a one-eighth royalty should a well be put on land that is a part of the “pool” that includes the township property. No wells or surface work will be done on the township property, Dysinger said.



The board rejected a request from Bishop Land Service on behalf of West Bay Exploration to do seismic testing on Section 18, the 180 acres with the Grant Township landfill on it. The board consensus was that the property is already under a lease and the testing is unnecessary because it could not be leased to another company.



Other business at the meeting included:

*Setting a budget meeting for March 26th and the Budget Public Hearing, budget adoption and Annual Meeting for March 31st. Both meetings are set for 7 p.m.

*Notice that the inflation modifier is 1.81 and a change in hourly compensation for employees and officers pay will be scheduled for adoption at the February meeting.

*Approval of a resolution for the township to open a credit card, which is sometimes needed for purchases, billing purposes, and for payment of phone service.

*The payment of monthly bills totaling $68,753.29.

