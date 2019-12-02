Harrison Christmas Dec. 5th

December 2, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Mark your calendars so you won’t miss Harrison’s Christmas Celebration on Thursday, December 5th.



The Harrison Chamber of Commerce says, “Come Join Us!”



The Celebration begins at 5 p.m. at the Harrison Town Square. A Community Christmas Tree Lighting will take place with a reading of names for the Memorial Tree; there will be Christmas music and Santa will be arriving by fire truck.



Memorial lights for the Christmas tree are just $10. Contact the Harrison Chamber of Commerce at 989-539-6011.



Then you will want to head over to the Harrison City Market where from 6 to 7 p.m. youngsters can visit with Santa, enjoy some hot chocolate and decorate cookies.



For more information on the holiday events, give the Chamber a call at 539-6011.

