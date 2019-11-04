Heimling Earns Eagle Rank

November 4, 2019

Troop 620 would like to acknowledge Charlie Helmling on earning his Eagle Scout award.  Charlie became an Eagle Scout on June 1 2019.  Charlie’s Eagle Scout project was remodeling a food wagon for the new soccer complex in Clare.

