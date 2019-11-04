Heimling Earns Eagle Rank

November 4, 2019
Troop 620 would like to acknowledge Charlie Helmling on earning his Eagle Scout award. Charlie became an Eagle Scout on June 1 2019. Charlie’s Eagle Scout project was remodeling a food wagon for the new soccer complex in Clare.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Current ye@r *
Leave this field empty
© , ↑ The Clare County Review
The Clare County Review •
105 W. 4th Street •
Clare, Mi. 48617
Phone: 989-386-4414
Fax: 989-386-2412
info@clarecountyreview.com
Recent Comments