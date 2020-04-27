Leota Grass Fire Burns 10 Acres

April 27, 2020

A DNR plane “water bombed” the Monday afternoon Leota wildfire that consumed around ten acres east of the small community.

Photo courtesy of Chris Damvelt

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison firefighters were called to a wildfire Monday afternoon that burned nearly six acres on Muskegon Avenue east of Leota and west of the Rice Pond, Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt reported Tuesday.



“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” Damvelt said, “but we believe it may have been started by someone burning debris.”

There has been a statewide burning ban reported due to extremely dry conditions.



Harrison firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Marion Fire Department, the Clare County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and by a DNR plane armed with “water bombs” which doused flames from above.



Firefighters were on the scene for just over six hours before the blaze was extinguished. The fire threatened 11 homes and 18 outbuildings, Damvelt said. “Three or four buildings had minor fire damage,” but there were no injuries reported.



The Chief said this is “about the third or fourth wildfire so far this spring. They have all been caused by people burning debris,” he added.

