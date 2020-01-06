McFarland Receives Lifesaving Award

January 6, 2020

A Gladwin County man, Scott McFarland, who lives in Billings Township, was presented with a life-saving award by Sheriff Mike Shea for his “quick, selfless actions that ultimately saved the lives of two juveniles December 13th. McFarland was nearby when a vehicle left the road and hit a tree bursting into flames. McFarland heard the crash and immediately went to help. Disregarding his own safety, he was able to get two trapped youngsters out of the burning vehicle. In the process McFarland received burns to both hands and was treated for the injuries at a hospital. Sheriff Shea said, “On behalf of our community, thank you Scott!”

Share This Post Tweet