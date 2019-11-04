Mecosta County Woman Dies in Car Fire After Hitting School Bus

November 4, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A woman driving a Chevy Impala died October 24th, when the vehicle she was driving veered into an oncoming lane and crashed into a Chippewa Hills school bus transporting the JV football team and coaching staff.



Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said Thursday morning that the woman was identified at Ashley Tice, 25 of Rodney. A Wednesday morning post in the Morning Sun reported that funeral services for Ashley Tice have already been set for Saturday at the Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus.



According to a release from Sheriff Main, the bus was taking the team and coaches home from a game around 9:11 p.m. on Coldwater Road north of River Road when the accident happened just north of River Road.



The collision caused the car to catch on fire with the driver still inside, the release said. Tice was declared dead at the scene. She was a 2013 graduate of Chippewa Hills High School and the mother of a toddler son, the Sun reported.



The JV team members were evacuated by the bus driver and staff. Two students with minor injuries were transported to a local emergency room in Mt. Pleasant for treatment.



When fire fighters arrived and began fire suppression activities, the bus, which was next to the burning car, also caught fire. Fire crews extinguished both vehicles within a few minutes.



The rest of the students were transported by another bus that was called to the scene to The Barn Door, a business at Coldwater and Remus Road, to be reunited with parents.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Wheatland Fire Department, Michigan State Police troopers, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and the Isabella County Road Commission.



The accident is still under investigation.



Funeral Services for Tice are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

