Oil Exploration Raises Concerns in Grant Township

March 30, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Grant Township Supervisor Dan Dysinger recently sent an email outlining the oil and gas research project underway in the township and addressed concerns over the Township roads.



“I’ve received numerous inquiries regarding all of the red markers and flags up and down roadways in Grant Township,” he wrote.



At the January meeting of the Township, the board approved one oil and gas lease and rejected another request for seismic testing on the old landfill property.



The board voted to approve a lease with West Bay Exploration for the five acres where the township hall is located. They will pay $550 annually for the lease plus a one-eighth royalty should a well be put on land that is a part of the “pool” that includes the township property.



“No wells or surface work will be done on the township property,” Dysinger said at the January meeting. The board rejected a request from Bishop Land Service on behalf of West Bay Exploration to do seismic testing on Section 18, the 180 acres with the Grant Township landfill on it.



“West Bay exploration has a new seismic research project they are working on that encompasses several sections in the Township,” Dysinger said in his email.



He explained, “West Bay Exploration is a Traverse City Company that has invested a lot of resources in the area searching for hydro carbons [oil and gas].” He said in mid-summer the company “will make a new location for drilling operations just east and south of the Township Hall (section 22). This would be northeast of the Taylor 1-22 located directly south of the Township Hall. The well number and name have not been established yet. Well depth or bottom hole if directional drilled is also not disclosed. Once permits are approved these parameters will be known. The lease road driveway will be at the west curve on Surrey Rd. near the Freeway. It is flagged with a double stake on the edge of the road. Permits from all the entities must still be procured and approved.”



Dysinger added, “West Bay Exploration has success with three out of six drilled wells producing good quantities of oil in Grant Township. The Lapham located on Harrison Ave. just north of County Line Rd., The Arnold on Old 27 across from Jay’s and the Taylor east of Grant Rd. at Elm Rd. These are all successful locations.”



Dan continued, “Related to this issue is any future exploration locations which may impact our restricted roadways. I have spoken to West Bay regarding this subject. After many thousands of dollars invested to improve the road surfaces in Grant Township, we must be on guard to protect them. Even with continued investment our numbers are just holding steady. We have no potholed roadways in the Township. West Bay has indicated willingness to talk about bonding surfaces which may be impacted. Bonding road surfaces must be directed through the Road Commission.”



He added, “I bring up this concern due to what happened last summer with heavy truck traffic on Grant Rd. between Surrey and Elm accessing the Taylor well location. It was the only avenue of access to the location. Many Many heavy loads of equipment and material were hauled in with possible rutting of the road surface. We need to find a way to protect our investments from such damage.”



Dysinger concluded, “Needless to say Oil and Gas exploration is a risky business. When permits are issued, I will provide more detail.”

