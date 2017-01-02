Photo contest!

Mid Michigan Business and Visitor Guide Photo Contest – WIN $25.00

The Clare County Review is looking for a picture from the area that reflects Clare County’s history and heritage for the cover of our annual Mid Michigan Business and Visitor Guide.

If you are an amateur photographer and would like to have a chance for your photo to be the cover image of our 2017 guide send in your favorite digital photo entry to: ccr.mpe.edition@gmail.com or post your entry on our Facebook page. You can even send your entry into the Clare County Review, 105 W. Fourth Street, Clare, Michigan 48617. Please include your name and contact info with your entries.

Deadline to enter is February 10, 2017. Actual print photographs sent in should be an 8×10. You may submit up to three images for consideration.