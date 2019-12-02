Small Business Saturday in Clare Tomorrow

Clare Director Damon encourages shoppers to participate in Small Business Saturday.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare Chamber of Commerce says, “Step back in time in Clare on Saturday December 14th and relive what Christmas used to be like, with old-fashioned family activities for all who are young and young at heart. Inspired by the famous 1946 movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” our small town gathers together to create Christmas Magic by caring for each other.”

On December 14th, Come to Clare and join in the old fashioned fun beginning with hot cocoa and donut holes courtesy of Cops & Doughnuts at the historic Clare Railroad Depot on Fourth Street.

From 10 a.m. to noon, events in Clare will include:

*SUN (Some Ukulele Nuts) will be making beautiful music at Cops & Doughnuts.

*Stop by JT bakers and decorate some cookies.

*Have a S’more at the station at Clare Hardware

Twister, Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm and the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce.

As an added bonus, Small Business Saturday shoppers are invited to stop in at the Historic Clare Depot where, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. they can pick up some free “swag” (gifts), enjoy a hot chocolate and cookies and have their Christmas gifts wrapped for free!

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce and all its members encourage you to “Shop Local, Shop Small all year round!”

For more information, contact the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce at 989-386-1441 or email manager@claremichigan.com.

