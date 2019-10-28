Spooktacular on Tap This Weekend

October 28, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

There’s lots of “spooky” fun coming up around the area as Halloween approaches again.



Clare is gearing up for their annual “Spook-Tacular” Saturday, October 26th and you won’t want to miss the fun!



The annual Clare Pumpkin 5k Run/Walk starts off the day with registration at the Pere’ Marquette District Library on 4th Street between 9 and 9:45 a.m. and the race beginning at 10 a.m.. You can pre-register for the event online at https//runsignup.com/Race/MI/CLARE/ClarePumpkinRun.



Stop by the Clare Historic Depot at 201 West 4th Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a special Craft Show sponsored by the Clare County Arts Council.



Inside the Clare Castle just across the street there’s a Craft Fair (114 W. 4th) sponsored by Mid Michigan Community Action Agency from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be Halloween games at Cops & Doughnuts on McEwan downtown.



Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. kids can decorate their own cookie and have some hot chocolate at JT Bakers next to the Depot.



The Clare Halloween Spook-Tacular will be a day full of games and activities even with a costume parade led by Skittles the Clown. Line up with Skittles is at the Pere’Marquette District Library at 12:40 p.m. for the parade which winds down the Art Alley to Clare City Park.



From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. youngsters can join in the fun at the park with Kid’s games including pumpkin games and more activities. Register there from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. for Hungry Howies Kids Pizza Eating Contest, which begins at 2 p.m.



From 12:30 to 2:30 there will be a special “Tract-or-Treat event next to the Depot that’s sponsored by the Michael Leary Farm Bureau Insurance Agency and Clare County Farm Bureau.



At 2:30 p.m. youngsters can head back to the Pere Marquette District Library’s lower level for a Halloween Movie!



Other Sponsors and volunteers who sponsored Clare’s Halloween Spook-Tacular include Mobile Medical Ambulance Service, the Clare Fire Department, Buccilli’s Pizza, McGuire, the Wild Pumpkin, Benchley

Chiropractic and Wellness, Chemical Bank, Clare Family Fitness Clare Parks and Recreation, and the Clare City Police.



All activities are free and open to the public. Find more information on Facebook, or call Parks and Recreation at 386-7541 extension 213.



On Halloween evening, Thursday, October 31st, it will be time for trick or treating for the youngsters.

Share This Post Tweet