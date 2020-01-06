Two Die Head-On Crash On U.S. 127

January 6, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A head-on collision on the northbound side of US-127 in Gratiot County Monday morning claimed the lives of two young men; a Central Michigan University student and a Gladwin County man.



Around 10:46 a.m. reportedly a southbound vehicle driven by Timothy LaPointe, 20, a CMU Student from Ypsilanti crossed the median and hit a northbound pickup head-on that was driven by Zachary Morgan, 26, of Gladwin.



LaPointe was a CMU Junior and had attended since 2017. He was a 2017 graduate of Arbor Preparatory High School.



Morgan, originally from Whittemore, where he graduated as class president in 2011, was a Marine Corps veteran and was a general foreman at Asplundh Tree Experts, LLC.



LaPointe died at the scene, a Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office release said. Morgan was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot where he was pronounced deceased. Both men were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash although the speed of the LaPointe vehicle may have contributed to the collision.



The northbound lanes of US-127 were closed for about three and half hours while the accident was investigated and the scene cleared.



The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Alma Fire, St. Louis Fire and Rescue, Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and the Michigan State Police Investigation Team.

