Washington Road Fire Destroys Barn

April 27, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 24 by 24-foot pole barn at the Bryson home on East Washington was destroyed in a fire Saturday evening. Firefighters were hampered in their efforts by a strong west wind. The building was already fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene. Photos by Bob Guiliani

Clare Fire Chief Jim Chapman said the fire was on the property of John Bryson III. He said the call to respond to a “shed fire” came in at 9:58 p.m. April 18th.



When the fire trucks arrived on the scene, they found a 24 by 24-foot pole building completely engulfed in flames, Chapman said “There were several small explosions after we arrived on the scene,” he said. He added that ten to fifteen mile per hour winds from the west made fighting the blaze even more difficult. He said it took 4,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

Despite their efforts, the building was a total loss, Chapman said. He said there were no injuries.



He said the cause of the fire is “undetermined and under investigation,” but added that they believe it may have been caused by a heat lamp used for keeping poultry warm in the barn. He said he wasn’t sure if any chickens died in the fire.



Firefighters were on the scene for about one and a half hours, Chapman said.



They didn’t have any mutual aid at the site.

