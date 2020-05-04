Wildfire Burns 30 Acres Sunday

May 4, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a second fire on April 26th, Clare firefighters were called out to a “corn field on fire” on Grass lake Road.



The call came in at 12:31 p.m., Clare Chief Chapman said. “Wen we arrived about three acres were burning, but within minutes it had spread up to ten acres.”



Chapman said the fire at 7128 East Grass Lake Road was near the intersection with Leaton Road. He said, “the winds were gusting from 5 to 20 miles per hour and they were erratic, blowing from different directions.”

The Chief reported that the fire started when Todd Palmer was burning in a burning barrel. Palmer reported there wasn’t any wind when he started, but the wind picked up and blew sparks into a cornfield adjacent to his property.



Chapman said the department was on the scene for about two hours before they could bring it under control. “We were lucky,” he said. “The fire was moving so fast we couldn’t get in front of it. Fortunately, we had help from the Department of Natural Resources with a bulldozer that put in a plow line on the south side. The fire burned right up to the ditch on Leaton Road and stopped there. I have no doubt that if it had crossed the road, we would have lost some homes. We would still be out there fighting it,” he added.

Clare firefighters were assisted at the scene by the DNR, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department’s Wildland Team, Surrey Township Fire and Garfield Township Fire Department.

Share This Post Tweet