Harpers kick-off summer concerts

May 31, 2018

Load up your lawn chairs and join us for live music under the water tower at the Clare City Park on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., starting June 7th until August 16th. Clare Parks and Recreation have combined efforts with local businesses and organizations to provide the community with this great music series.

We will have some local organizations who will be hosting kids games, activities or crafts during the concert “Summer Fun” addition. The 2018 Summer Concert Series is a free event and will feature many new bands, and is sure to have music for everyone to enjoy. Hope to see you there!

June 7 – Summer Concert Kick-off

6-8 p.m.

The Harpers

Acoustic Folk & Christian Contemporary

Sponsored by: Bella Senior Care & Private Duty Care

June 14

Andy Brown

Modern & Classic Rock

Sponsored by: Clare Kiwanis Club

June 21

Nightshift

Classic Rock

Sponsored by: Cops & Doughnuts

June 28 – Summerfest Kick-off

Kevin Chamberlain

Country

Sponsored by: Ponderosa Steakhouse

July 5

The Real Deal

Blues

Sponsored by: Clare Auto, Jim’s Body Shop, and Martin Heating & Cooling

July 12

Country Express

Old Time Country & Gospel

Sponsored by: MediLodge of Clare

July 19

Sunshine String Band

Variety

Sponsored by: Clare County Arts Council

July 26

Southbound

Classic Rock

Sponsored by: Chemical Bank & Schumacher Insurance Agency, Inc.

August 2

Gabe Couch

Variety

Sponsored by: Jaynie Smith Hoerauf, P.C.

August 9

Johnny Hunt & Friends

Americana, Folk, & Pop

Sponsored by: Some Ukulele Nuts (SUN)

August 16

Stephanie Terpening

Modern & Classic Rock

Sponsored by: Members First Credit Union