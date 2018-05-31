Harpers kick-off summer concerts

May 31, 2018
Load up your lawn chairs and join us for live music under the water tower at the Clare City Park on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m., starting June 7th until August 16th. Clare Parks and Recreation have combined efforts with local businesses and organizations to provide the community with this great music series.
We will have some local organizations who will be hosting kids games, activities or crafts during the concert “Summer Fun” addition. The 2018 Summer Concert Series is a free event and will feature many new bands, and is sure to have music for everyone to enjoy. Hope to see you there!
June 7 – Summer Concert Kick-off
6-8 p.m.
The Harpers
Acoustic Folk & Christian Contemporary
Sponsored by: Bella Senior Care & Private Duty Care
June 14
Andy Brown
Modern & Classic Rock
Sponsored by: Clare Kiwanis Club
June 21
Nightshift
Classic Rock
Sponsored by: Cops & Doughnuts
June 28 – Summerfest Kick-off
Kevin Chamberlain
Country
Sponsored by: Ponderosa Steakhouse
July 5
The Real Deal
Blues
Sponsored by: Clare Auto, Jim’s Body Shop, and Martin Heating & Cooling
July 12
Country Express
Old Time Country & Gospel
Sponsored by: MediLodge of Clare
July 19
Sunshine String Band
Variety
Sponsored by: Clare County Arts Council
July 26
Southbound
Classic Rock
Sponsored by: Chemical Bank & Schumacher Insurance Agency, Inc.
August 2
Gabe Couch
Variety
Sponsored by: Jaynie Smith Hoerauf, P.C.
August 9
Johnny Hunt & Friends
Americana, Folk, & Pop
Sponsored by: Some Ukulele Nuts (SUN)
August 16
Stephanie Terpening
Modern & Classic Rock
Sponsored by: Members First Credit Union
