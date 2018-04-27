Harrison breaks ground for school improvements

April 27, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Harrison Community Schools held a groundbreaking last Thursday to being the first phase of a $26.7 million project for improvements to the Harrison High School, Middle School and the Athletic complex.

Funding for the school improvements comes from a bond issue passed by school district voters last May to renovate all of Harrison’s existing buildings.

Voters approved extending the current 2.85 mills and adding another 1.5 mills to be spread over the next 25 years.

Phase I, to be completed this summer, will cost $13.4 million and has already begun.

Superintendent Rick Foote said, “Harrison High School will receive major upgrades to the entire building. In both academic areas new classrooms will be constructed, the auditorium will be transformed with theatre style seating and upgraded technology, new offices will be constructed and upgrades to the cafeteria will be done.”

He added, “Work will also be done on the mechanical and electrical systems by replacing worn out boiler and upgrading to modern lighting systems throughout the building. The High School will also receive new fire, clock, PA, and bell systems.”

“Overall, it will be a complete do over for the existing building,” he said.

At the Harrison middle School classroom flooring will be upgraded as well as noise suppression, repair and replacement of damaged items throughout the building.

The major changes there will be adding a secure entry point and remodeling the main office to accommodate the addition to the building. The Middle school roof will be replaced as well as all exterior doors. Mechanical and electrical systems will get upgrades with boilers removed and replaced with new ones. Security cameras will also be added throughout the building.

Both the high and middle school’s parking lots will be resurfaced and upgraded for a safer entry and exit.

The changes to the Athletic Complex will include building a new team room facility plus repairing and resurfacing the track.

The three projects are scheduled for completion by the first of September, Foote said.

Phase II, to begin in the fall of 2020, will include major renovations and construction to both Larson and Hillside Elementary Schools. Superintendent Rick Foot said, “Phase II is still in the planning phase but will have similar work done.” The total cost for Phase II is $13.3 million.